IAG agrees to buy Spain's Air Europa

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

BRITISH Airways (BA) owner IAG agreed on Monday to buy Spain's Air Europa for 1.0 billion euros (S$1.5 billion) to expand routes to Latin America and the Caribbean, boosting Madrid as a key hub. The London-listed company said that it has signed a transaction deal with Air Europa owner Globalia in a deal worth US$1.2 billion that it aims to complete in the second half of next year.

IAG added that Air Europa will complement existing Spanish divisions Iberia and Vueling - and help Madrid take on the four largest air hubs in Europe, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London Heathrow and Paris Charles De Gaulle. The deal, subject to regulatory approvals, will further expand IAG's portfolio that also includes Ireland's Aer Lingus and low-cost European carrier Level.

IAG added that it will fund the deal with debt, and anticipates that the transaction will generate significant savings in terms of costs and sales.

"Acquiring Air Europa would add a new competitive, cost-effective airline to IAG, consolidating Madrid as a leading European hub and resulting in IAG achieving South Atlantic leadership, therefore generating additional financial value for our shareholders," said IAG chief executive Willie Walsh. "IAG has a strong track record of successful acquisitions, most recently with the acquisition of Aer Lingus in 2015 and we are convinced Air Europa presents a strong strategic fit for the group."

Iberia boss Luis Gallego added that the move was a boost for Madrid. "This is of strategic importance for the Madrid hub, which in recent years has lagged behind other European hubs," Mr Gallego said. "Following this agreement, Madrid will be able to compete with other European hubs on equal terms with a better position on Europe to Latin America routes and the possibility to become a gateway between Asia and Latin America."

Air Europa flies to 69 destinations around the world. It flew 11.8 million passengers last year, with revenues of 2.1 billion euros and an operating profit of 100 million euros. IAG carries about 113 million passengers per year to a total of 268 destinations. AFP

