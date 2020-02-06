India guards against virus at coming car show dominated by China firms

New Delhi

INDIA'S biennial car show that kicks-off this week is set to be dominated by Chinese carmakers showcasing cutting-edge electric vehicles and connected cars - but with booths staffed only by Indian employees and representatives. Organisers of the show are reassuring visitors that officials arriving from China will not be in attendance. "There will be no visitors or delegations from China at the Motor Show 2020," Rajan Wadhera, president of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) - which is organising the show - said in a statement on Tuesday. Chinese companies have confirmed that their booths would be staffed by Indian representatives or employees, he said.

Chinese carmakers SAIC Motor Corp, Great Wall Motor Co and FAW Haima are set to showcase cars including electric vehicles, while over 300 Chinese car-parts companies are also due to participate.

With India this week identifying a third positive case of the virus in the country, Siam has also printed advisories for visitors and set up an on-site first aid facility in partnership with a local hospital. The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (Acma), which is organising a parallel exhibition for car-parts companies, late on Tuesday said visitors from China would not be attending and that displays of some 30 Chinese exhibitors would be staffed by Indian representatives as a precaution.

Chinese car firms have been working to woo Indian buyers with Internet connected cars, filling a breach left by Western and Japanese manufacturers including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Honda Motor and Nissan Motor, which will not participate in this year's show. They also hope India's market can help combat slowing sales in China, which fell 8 per cent in 2019 and are set to decline again in 2020. REUTERS