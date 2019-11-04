You are here

Home > Transport

Indian airline IndiGo says systems down, likely to hit operations

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 3:00 PM

file77qugi2hvnk13gmufkjf.jpg
India's largest airline IndiGo said its systems were down across the network since Monday morning, and that it expects operations at airports to be impacted as a result.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] India's largest airline IndiGo said its systems were down across the network since Monday morning, and that it expects operations at airports to be impacted as a result.

"All efforts are being made to resolve the issue at the earliest," IndiGo said in a statement.

IndiGo, owned by Interglobe Aviation Ltd, is the country's largest carrier with a nearly 50 per cent share of the domestic market.

Travellers affected by the outage took to Twitter to raise concerns.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"IndiGo says systems down and huge queues till outside the main entrance gates in Mumbai T2," one user with the handle @Sathyantweets tweeted, referring to Terminal 2 at Mumbai's airport. "Chaos. No one knows when it will be resolved."

SEE ALSO

Fixing delayed flights

IndiGo's outage comes as dozens of flights face delays or cancellations on Monday, according to reports, due to a decline in visibility because of hazardous air pollution shrouding New Delhi, home to India's busiest airport.

Interglobe Aviation's shares had risen 0.3 per cent by 1215 local time (0645 GMT) in Mumbai, while shares in rival airline SpiceJet Ltd were down 2 per cent. 

REUTERS

Transport

Ryanair growth to stall as MAX jets delayed until at least March

UK airline giant IAG agrees to buy Spain's Air Europa for 1b euros

Venezuela's Maduro pledges funds for Argentine shipyard to finish PDVSA tankers

Indian capital banishes some cars in hope of clearing the air

Airbus seizes on Boeing MAX ban with flurry of Asia orders

E-scooters to be banned from Singapore footpaths from Nov 5

BREAKING

Nov 4, 2019 04:20 PM
Transport

Ryanair growth to stall as MAX jets delayed until at least March

[DUBLIN] Ryanair on Monday announced a further two-month delay to the start of its Boeing MAX 737 deliveries and...

Nov 4, 2019 04:18 PM
Transport

UK airline giant IAG agrees to buy Spain's Air Europa for 1b euros

[LONDON] British Airways owner IAG agreed on Monday to buy Spain’s Air Europa for 1.0 billion euros (S$1.5 billion)...

Nov 4, 2019 04:10 PM
Government & Economy

China dangles carrot to Taiwanese in battle for hearts and minds

[TAIPEI] China unveiled a wide-ranging set of incentives to Taiwanese companies and individuals designed to make...

Nov 4, 2019 04:08 PM
Transport

Venezuela's Maduro pledges funds for Argentine shipyard to finish PDVSA tankers

[BUENOS AIRES] Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday pledged funds for a state-owned Argentine shipyard to...

Nov 4, 2019 04:01 PM
Energy & Commodities

Storage firm Vopak to focus on chemicals after oil terminal slowdown

[GDANSK] Vopak will develop a new joint venture terminal in southwest China and expand its terminals in Belgium and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly