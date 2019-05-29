You are here

Home > Transport

IndiGo forecasts strong year as Jet collapse boosts its profit

Budget carrier also benefiting from optimisation of its domestic network and growth of international routes
Wed, May 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190529_WEEGO29_3794147.jpg
Jet’s troubles have allowed IndiGo and other carriers to raise prices on some routes, offsetting some of the losses they faced last fiscal year because of high fuel prices and intense competition.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New Delhi

INTERGLOBE Aviation Ltd, owner of Indian budget airline IndiGo, forecast a strong year ahead after the collapse of Jet Airways Ltd helped the company report a fivefold jump in fourth-quarter profit.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, gained passengers in recent months after Jet Airways shut down operations in April, having been forced to ground its fleet since early this year.

IndiGo also gained by optimising its domestic network and growing its international routes, chief executive Ronojoy Dutta said on an analyst call.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Jet Airways' cessation of service helped our performance in the last week of February and the whole of March," Mr Dutta said.

Interglobe shares set a record closing high, up 2.5 per cent at 1,662.15 rupees in a broader Mumbai market which ended up 0.7 per cent.

Mr Dutta said the shutdown at Jet increased revenue per available seat kilometre by between 3 per cent and 4 per cent.

That number, a measure of the carrier's operating earnings, rose 5.9 per cent in total to 3.63 rupees in January through March.

Jet's troubles have allowed IndiGo and other carriers such as SpiceJet to raise prices on some routes, offsetting some of the losses they faced last fiscal year because of high fuel prices and intense competition.

IndiGo's passenger yield, a measure of airfares, rose 12 per cent during the quarter.

CEO Dutta said Jet's grounding helped IndiGo raise fares, but it will see the boost ease by June except in some international markets.

"By and large international routes are doing well. We are happy with the utilisation and profitability," he said.

Available seat kilometres, a measure of the airline's passenger carrying capacity, is expected to rise 30 per cent in the current fiscal year, with half of that in the domestic market and the other half in international, Mr Dutta said.

The airline said that while it is studying the use of wide-body planes on international routes, it does not plan to place an order imminently.

It will, however, take deliveries of 53 narrow-body Airbus planes and 11 ATR turboprops in the current fiscal year.

IndiGo has also seen significant improvements over the past year in the performance of engines made by Pratt & Whitney (part of United Technologies), troubles with which had forced it to ground planes in the past, Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, the airline's president and chief operating officer, said on the call. "For most of the issues resolutions have been found and implemented," Mr Prock-Schauer said, adding that the group is working with Pratt on two areas, one of which is expected to be fixed in engines to be delivered from June and the other by September.

Until then the airline has sufficient spare engines, he said.

InterGlobe's profit for the quarter rose to 5.9 billion rupees (S$117 million) from 1.18 billion a year earlier. REUTERS

Transport

Challenging environment could present headwinds for SIA amid recovery

Practical responses to climate change

Nissan Motor tied to Renault-Fiat faces less independent future

Tesla gets ready to reveal prices of Model 3 in China

France insists any Renault/Fiat deal must protect French jobs -Le Maire

Shippers raise rates for cargo from US to Venezuela - documents, sources

Editor's Choice

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
3 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
4 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
5 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

Must Read

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Govt infocomm-tech tenders worth billions open to SMEs

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening