You are here

Home > Transport

Indonesia eager to clinch French Rafale fighter jets deal

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 12:18 AM

[PARIS] Negotiations between France and Indonesia for the purchase of 48 French Rafale fighter jets are advancing at a fast pace and a deal could be inked soon, French website La Tribune said on Thursday, citing several sources.

Indonesia would like to seal a deal before the end of the year but French negotiators want to take the time necessary to fine-tune the details, it said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Lufthansa adds flights as confined Germans plot festive breaks

Ryanair agrees to buy 75 737 MAX jets in boost for Boeing

American Airlines goes full throttle to restore Boeing MAX fleet

Alibaba's Cainiao in talks with China vaccine makers over logistics

Aston Martin-backed report overstates electric car climate harm

Japan set to ban sales of new petrol cars in mid-2030s: reports

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 4, 2020 12:03 AM
Transport

Lufthansa adds flights as confined Germans plot festive breaks

[BERLIN] Deutsche Lufthansa will expand its Christmas flight schedule after a surge in bookings from German tourists...

Dec 3, 2020 11:58 PM
Transport

Ryanair agrees to buy 75 737 MAX jets in boost for Boeing

[SEATTLE] Budget airline Ryanair on Thursday ordered 75 additional Boeing 737 MAX jets with a catalogue value of US$...

Dec 3, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

US service sector activity slows to 6-month low in November

[WASHINGTON] US services industry activity slowed to a six-month low in November amid widespread restrictions on...

Dec 3, 2020 11:43 PM
Real Estate

US mortgage rates fall to a record-low

[NEW YORK] US mortgage rates fell to a record low for the 14th time this year. The average for a 30-year, fixed...

Dec 3, 2020 11:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Hong Lai Huat proposes to raise up to S$26.9 million via rights issue

HONG Lai Huat Group is proposing to undertake a renounceable non-underwritten rights issue to raise up to S$26.9...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB 'lottery' conundrum: analysts weigh in on ways to mitigate it

Employment rose to pre-Covid levels after Singapore's 'circuit breaker'

Grab in 'position to acquire' amid Gojek merger speculation, says CEO

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

UOB pioneers new AI solution for anti-money laundering surveillance

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for