Indonesia eager to clinch French Rafale fighter jets deal
[PARIS] Negotiations between France and Indonesia for the purchase of 48 French Rafale fighter jets are advancing at a fast pace and a deal could be inked soon, French website La Tribune said on Thursday, citing several sources.
Indonesia would like to seal a deal before the end of the year but French negotiators want to take the time necessary to fine-tune the details, it said.
