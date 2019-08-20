You are here

Home > Transport

Indonesia will implement IMO low-sulphur fuel rule on schedule -ministry

Tue, Aug 20, 2019 - 5:30 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesian-flagged ships will comply with new low-sulphur fuel rules that start next year, the country's Ministry of Transportation said on Tuesday, after earlier saying more time was needed to meet the requirement.

Under International Maritime Organization (IMO) rules that come into effect in 2020, ships will have to use fuel with a maximum 0.5 per cent sulphur content, down from 3.5 per cent now, unless they are equipped with scrubbers to remove the sulphur from the vessel's emissions.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sudiono, the Transportation Ministry's director of shipping and maritime affairs, said the rule will be applied to "all Indonesian-flagged vessels starting Jan. 1, 2020, both for domestic and foreign shipping."

Last month, the ministry said it would allow Indonesian-flagged vessels to continue burning marine fuels with a maximum 3.5 per cent sulphur content in its territorial waters past 2020 without having to use scrubber.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A ministry spokesman declined to comment on the change but said there will be a separate statement laying out the government's considerations.

In July, Sudiono said that one of the reasons for Indonesia not enforcing the low-sulphur rule was because state oil company PT Pertamina still produces large amounts high-sulphur fuel oil from its refineries.

The Transportation Ministry said on Tuesday that Pertamina will produce 380,000 kilolitres per year of fuel with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5 per cent. From the start of next year the company will set up sales points for the low-sulphur fuel in Jakarta's main sea port and from a floating storage off Balikpapan in East Kalimantan province.

REUTERS

Transport

Ryanair legal bid makes UK strike more certain, union says

Shell rolls out electric vehicle charging points at Singapore fuel stations

New guide offers Singapore maritime firms a framework for sustainability reporting

Jaguar, Audi SUVs fail to dent Tesla's electric car dominance

Uber names new UK boss as London licence renewal nears

Jaguar and Audi SUVs fail to dent Tesla’s electric-car dominance

Editor's Choice

nz_cpf_200819.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Up to 2 points total CPF hike for older workers in Jan 2021

BT_20190820_KRGSW20_3867468.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

nz_dan_200828.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Business update lifts Rex International shares by 14.7%

Must Read

nz_carrielam_200835.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader says she hopes non-violent protest puts city on road to peace

BT_20190820_KRGSW20_3867468.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

Shee Tse Koon DBS0001_2x.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS's Singapore country head Shee Tse Koon joins Nets board

BankofSpore_KelvinTeo_2019.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

BOS hires head of bespoke investments for Greater China and North Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly