You are here

Home > Transport

Indonesian air crash investigator says crashed jet possibly ruptured when hitting waters

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 8:32 AM

rk_Sriwijaya-Air-debris_110121.jpg
An investigator with Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) said the Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board over the weekend possibly broke apart when it hit waters based on debris found so far.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] An investigator with Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) said the Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board over the weekend possibly broke apart when it hit waters based on debris found so far.

"We don't know for sure, but if we look at the debris, they're scattered in an area that is not too wide," Nurcahyo Utomo told Reuters on Monday.

"It possibly ruptured when it hit waters because if it had exploded midair, the debris would be distributed more widely,"he added.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up: Korea IT News

Tesla hunts for design chief to create cars for China: sources

Top global oil exporter Saudi Arabia launches car-free city

Aircraft leasing rates unlikely to take off this year

Aircraft lessors face bumpy year ahead

Indonesia locates crash site, plane’s black boxes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 11, 2021 09:14 AM
Consumer

Australia's Nov retail sales jump 7.1%

[SYDNEY] Australian retail sales jumped 7.1 per cent in November as shoppers were lured by pre-Christmas sales with...

Jan 11, 2021 09:10 AM
Banking & Finance

Indonesia sets new rules on payments systems

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank on Friday announced new regulations on payment systems to try to consolidate...

Jan 11, 2021 09:00 AM
Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng warns of FY2020 loss on Covid-19 impact

PROPERTY developer Chip Eng Seng is expecting to report a FY2020 net loss in mid-February 2021 as opposed to its...

Jan 11, 2021 08:56 AM
Government & Economy

Pelosi says ready to start second impeachment of Trump

[WASHINGTON] US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday she would push ahead with efforts to remove President...

Jan 11, 2021 08:45 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, China Everbright, Chip Eng Seng, First Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to delist some products in Hong Kong

Japan finds new coronavirus variant in travellers from Brazil

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Marriott, BlueCross suspend donations to US lawmakers who voted against Biden certification

Top Glove's independent directors suffer ire of institutional investors

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for