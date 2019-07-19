You are here

Home > Transport

Indonesia's Astra bets on Gojek as car sales dive

Fri, Jul 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Jakarta

ASTRA International, Indonesia's largest automobile distributor, on Thursday launched a joint venture with Gojek to provide cars to the ride-hailing firm.

The move, which comes on the heels of an overall US$250 million investment in Gojek, is aimed at boosting Astra's already-strong market dominance, despite a dismal full-year outlook for countrywide car sales.

"The outlook for the country's overall car sales is between 1.05 million and 1.1 million units for 2019," Astra president and director Prijono Sugiarto told reporters, a dive from 1.5 million units sold in 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This is because the global economy is not so good and the export of CPO (crude palm oil) is low, so it risks impacting our purchasing power," he added.

Astra is 50.1 per cent owned by conglomerate Jardine Cycle & Carriage.

The newly launched "GoFleet", which comprises "thousands of cars" should help Gojek fight back Singapore-based rival Grab, following a new regulation prohibiting individuals from offering car-hailing services.

Launched in 2011, Gojek has evolved from ride-sharing to allowing its customers to make online payments and order everything from food to groceries and massage services.

The Indonesian company is currently in the middle of a targeted US$3 billion fundraising round, of which Astra contributed US$100 million in March, as the ride-hailing firm fights bigger rival Grab for dominance of the region. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BP_Keppel_190719_5.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Q2 profit drops 38.4% in absence of project en bloc sales

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
3 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo

Must Read

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BT_20190719_CCGIA19_3839408.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Garage

Ho Chi Minh City joins network of innovation hubs

BT_20190719_STROLLS19_3839483.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

NTU, Rolls-Royce to deepen ties in Phase 2 of corporate lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly