You are here

Home > Transport

Indonesia's largest taxi operator sees demand rebound as Covid-19 curbs ease

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200625_WEEBIRD25_4155130.jpg
Blue Bird is bracing for a slow reboot to Indonesia's economy that's been ravaged by the Covid-19 outbreak.
BT FILE PHOTO

Jakarta

PT Blue Bird, Indonesia's largest taxi operator, has seen a sharp rebound in demand for its services since the authorities began easing social distancing rules to revive the nation's economy, according to president director Noni Purnomo.

About half of the company's 20,000 taxis have returned to service, prompting the operator to call more drivers to rejoin duty, Ms Purnomo said. Demand for Blue Bird's taxi services had plunged 80 per cent at the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak in capital Jakarta in April, she said.

For Ms Purnomo, who took over the helm of the Jakarta-based company a year ago, the challenge from the pandemic is far from over as Indonesia continues to see a surge in new virus cases with the authorities ramping up testing.

While Jakarta began unwinding some social distancing rules, much of the archipelago still has some kind of curbs on mobility, hurting demand for transport services.

SEE ALSO

Indonesia taxi operator Blue Bird sees demand rebound as virus curbs ease

Blue Bird is bracing for a slow reboot to Indonesia's economy that's been ravaged by the outbreak. Southeast Asia's largest economy may start recovering only from August, Ms Purnomo said.

"Under such scenario, by middle of next year we can go back to the level that we have seen in January or February this year," she said in an interview on Wednesday.

The slump in its core business has forced Blue Bird to rework its capital spending strategy, Ms Purnomo said, adding that it has decided to postpone the expansion of its electric vehicle fleet by adding electric cars made by Tesla Inc and BYD Co until demand recovers and the company's financial conditions improve.

"We had a number of electric cars ready to be delivered in March but we decided against that as we don't want to deploy the resources there for the time being," Ms Purnomo said.

Blue Bird shares have slumped 55 per cent this year, outpacing the 21 per cent decline in the benchmark Jakarta Composite Index, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Infected passengers on Hong Kong flights show risks of reopening

Oil tankers carrying two months of Venezuelan output stuck at sea

Swissport says to axe over 4,000 UK jobs

Contactless self-check temperature kiosks to be rolled out at 70 bus interchanges and MRT stations

Italy approves guarantees for US$7.1b loan to Fiat Chrysler: source

Shipments from China held for extra customs checks at Indian port: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea trade minister runs for WTO top job

[Geneva] South Korea has nominated Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee to become the next director-general of the World...

Jun 25, 2020 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

Beware second wave of coronavirus, medics warn Britain

[LONDON] A second coronavirus wave is a real risk for the United Kingdom and local flare-ups are likely, major...

Jun 25, 2020 12:10 AM
Banking & Finance

China's debt relief to support some stressed emerging markets, says Fitch

[LONDON] China's pledge to relieve the debt burden owed to it by some emerging market governments could ease near-...

Jun 25, 2020 12:07 AM
Banking & Finance

RBS to cut up to 90 staff in US investment-banking overhaul

[LONDON] Royal Bank of Scotland Group is set to trim about a fifth of its US-based workforce as the state-backed UK...

Jun 24, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Chinese billionaire Wong Kwong Yu released on parole

[BEIJING] The founder of Chinese electronics retail giant Gome Retail Holdings has been released on parole after...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.