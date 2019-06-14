You are here

Home > Transport

Investigators to unveil new MH17 findings next week

Fri, Jun 14, 2019 - 8:11 PM

doc75sevukxdk9aydg634d_doc70a4qz112tdqfejkatb.jpg
International investigators probing the downing of flight MH17 said Friday they will reveal fresh findings next week, nearly five years after the Malaysia Airlines plane was shot over Ukraine.
AFP

[THE HAGUE] International investigators probing the downing of flight MH17 said Friday they will reveal fresh findings next week, nearly five years after the Malaysia Airlines plane was shot over Ukraine.

Relatives of the 298 people killed will be informed first next Wednesday, followed by a media briefing, the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team said in a statement.

The Boeing 777 travelling between Amsterdam and Kuala Lumpur was hit by a Russian-made BUK missile on July 17, 2014 as it travelled over territory in eastern Ukraine held by pro-Russian separatists.

The Netherlands and Australia said in May 2018 that the missile was launched by a Russian military brigade. Russia vehemently denies involvement and instead blames Kiev.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The JIT said it would give a press conference next Wednesday "about developments in the criminal investigation into the bringing down of flight MH17", but did not give further details.

"This press meeting will be preceded by a closed meeting for the bereaved. The will be informed of the developments first," it said.

In March this year, Australia and the Netherlands held the first talks with Russia over the investigation

Close to two thirds of those killed on the flight between Amsterdam and Kuala Lumpur were Dutch, while 38 Australians were also lost.

The Joint Investigation Team includes Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine.

The team has previously said it would "carefully" study counterclaims by Moscow about the disaster, adding that information previously provided by Russia such as the alleged presence of a Ukrainian fighter jet near the airliner on radar images was "incorrect".

AFP

Transport

VW's US$18.6b truck IPO to test CEO's overhaul plan

Korean Air CEO's widow, ‘nut-rage’ daughter avoid jail time for smuggling luxury goods

French home of ex-Nissan chief Ghosn searched in Versailles marriage probe: prosecutors

Uber unveils next-generation Volvo self-driving car

China's father of electric cars declares hydrogen as the future

China's father of electric cars declares hydrogen as the future

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JKJEREMY14_3808405.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Flat global growth for 2019, but no recession, says Aberdeen

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Trump gets harpooned for 'Prince of Whales' spelling error
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 HSBC offers 2.5-year fixed term bond fund to Singapore retail investors
5 Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

Must Read

IMG_001.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, UK to deepen collaboration in digital government services

doc75sd1rl2q111hgykp344_doc75sc95ejmabjl4z31wm.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Asia Partners.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Garage

New private equity firm Asia Partners eyes South-east Asia startups

Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre must get SGX regulator's nod before appointing director or executive officer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening