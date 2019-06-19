You are here

Home > Transport

Japan unveils moves to prevent car crashes caused by elderly

Wed, Jun 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

JAPAN announced a series of measures on Tuesday to prevent car accidents caused by elderly drivers, including emergency brakes and vehicle-free zones around schools, following a string of crashes involving children.

One in four people aged 80 or over drives a car every day, the government said in a survey published on Tuesday, one of many challenges faced by rapidly ageing Japan.

Japan has been rocked by several tragic incidents involving elderly drivers ploughing into schoolchildren, with suspicions that the ageing motorists had inadvertently pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In May, a car smashed into a group of kindergarten children in western Japan, killing two toddlers and injuring others. The previous month, a car driven by an 87-year-old man killed a mother and her three-year-old daughter.

"We should not waste any time in ensuring that children's journeys to school are safe," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told cabinet ministers after the plans were approved.

Tokyo will carry out an "emergency safety inspection" of school commuting routes by the end of September and promote the use of cars with emergency stopping devices to counteract accidental stamping on the accelerator.

The National Policy Agency will also consider introducing a new category of driving licence for elderly people, allowing them to operate only cars equipped with emergency stopping devices, a cabinet secretariat official said. AFP

Transport

Boeing goes from humble to high-fives with showstopper Max deal

South Korea's Korean Air to buy 30 Boeing 787 planes for US$9.67b

Rolls-Royce boss laments Brexit distraction at Paris Airshow

Airbus seeks new partners to expand in US space market

Dangerous times for shipping and seafarers

Changi Airports Intl CEO to exit; MD of asset management to take over

Editor's Choice

BT_20190619_PRESG17I4E8_3812564.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Garage

Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals

nwy_lawyers_190619_14_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Demoting your staff? Think again

nwy_SGX_190619_15_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX's move to suspend stocks a case of 'damned if you do, damned if you don't'

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
3 Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Angel investing: How risky is it for an investor?
4 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
5 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services

Must Read

BT_20190619_PRESG17I4E8_3812564.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Garage

Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals

nwy_lawyers_190619_14_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Demoting your staff? Think again

nwy_sgx1_190619_43_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Infra Trust, Keppel Reit, Raffles Education, Sembcorp Industries

BT_20190619_ABEVONIK19_3812605.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Evonik to make more animal feed ingredients here

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening