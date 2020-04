ANA Holdings is negotiating 1 trillion yen (S$13.23 billion) credit line with the government-affiliated Development Bank of Japan, as the country's biggest airline tries to shore up finances amid the coronavirus outbreak, Nikkei Business reported Friday.

ANA may also tap domestic lenders for 300 billion yen, the publication said.

REUTERS