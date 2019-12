Japan's markets watchdog said on Tuesday it has recommended that the country's financial regulator fine Nissan Motor Co Ltd about 2.4 billion yen (S$30.1 million) over the alleged underreporting of former chairman Carlos Ghosn's compensation.

[TOKYO] Japan's markets watchdog said on Tuesday it has recommended that the country's financial regulator fine Nissan Motor Co Ltd about 2.4 billion yen (S$30.1 million) over the alleged underreporting of former chairman Carlos Ghosn's compensation.

The fine would cover a four-year period through March 2018, the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission said in a statement.

REUTERS