You are here

Home > Transport

Japan's Narita Airport offers cardboard beds for travellers awaiting coronavirus all-clear

Mon, Apr 13, 2020 - 5:16 PM

file7a4iuywjf7s1dxvq4k7y.jpg
Japan's Narita Airport has prepared an impromptu hotel of cardboard beds and quilts in its baggage-claim area for passengers from overseas who might have to stay there while awaiting the results of tests for the novel coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's Narita Airport has prepared an impromptu hotel of cardboard beds and quilts in its baggage-claim area for passengers from overseas who might have to stay there while awaiting the results of tests for the novel coronavirus.

Though flights at Narita are down so sharply that the airport has closed one of its runways, planes are still landing with passengers arriving from countries including the United States and Italy who are required to undergo tests for the virus before they can head home.

Results can come as quickly as six hours, but delays now mean many take as long as one or two days, an official at the Health Ministry said, declining to give his name.

With passengers forbidden to take public transportation, those with nobody to pick them up have to wait - and the cardboard beds have been readied in case nearby facilities currently being used to house passengers are full, he added.

Developed for use in evacuation centres during disasters and any other time when temporary bedding is needed, the beds - made of heavy-duty cardboard - contain a mattress and a quilt.

SEE ALSO

Apple plans iPad-like design for next iPhone, smaller HomePod

"There are facilities near the airport for people to stay, so as far as I know the beds haven't been used yet - or if they have, it's only been very briefly," the official said.

Japan last week declared a state of emergency in major population centres to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The number of cases in the country is at least 7,400, with 137 deaths, public broadcaster NHK said.

REUTERS

Transport

Carsome's management pools US$50,000 to support staff during Covid-19 crisis

SIA obtains SGX's in-principle approval for proposed rights issue

Kia Motors wants to suspend three South Korean factories as virus hits exports: union

Coronavirus delays analysis of downed Ukraine jet black boxes

Virgin Galactic to run as a critical infrastructure business during pandemic

Air France repatriation flight damaged by gunfire in Congo

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 13, 2020 05:15 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close marginally lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed marginally lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index...

Apr 13, 2020 05:12 PM
Companies & Markets

CDL to look into expanding electric-vehicle charging infrastructure for new and existing developments

IN A move towards a low-carbon future, City Developments Limited (CDL) will look into expanding electric-vehicle...

Apr 13, 2020 05:06 PM
Technology

Apple plans iPad-like design for next iPhone, smaller HomePod

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple Inc is preparing a redesign of its top-tier iPhones, borrowing cues from the latest iPads, as...

Apr 13, 2020 05:03 PM
Garage

Uber veteran raises US$31m with a pitch to battle coronavirus

[JAKARTA] A former Uber Technologies executive has raised US$31 million for his Indonesian logistics startup with an...

Apr 13, 2020 05:00 PM
Banking & Finance

Singtel's NCS and NETS tie up to create e-payment platform for central banks

SINGTEL'S NCS and the Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS) have partnered to develop a new electronic payment and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.