You are here

Home > Transport

Japan's Nidec plans US$2b EV motor factory in Europe: Nikkei

Mon, Nov 02, 2020 - 4:34 PM

file7cr4dmfmger7jv3x2ud.jpg
Nidec founder Shigenobu Nagamori has said he wants a 35 per cent market share for energy-saving electric motor technology know as e-axle or e-drive by 2030, which is expected to have grown ten times by then to as much as $30 billion a year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Nidec Corp will spend 200 billion yen (S$2.61 billion) on a new plant in Serbia to build motors for electric vehicles as it seeks to win more business from automakers turning away from internal combustion engines, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Nidec founder Shigenobu Nagamori has said he wants a 35 per cent market share for energy-saving electric motor technology know as e-axle or e-drive by 2030, which is expected to have grown ten times by then to as much as $30 billion a year.

The technology is expected to make electric vehicles more affordable and help cut carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles which account for 17 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the International Council on Clean Transportation in Washington.

The plant, which follows construction of an EV motor plant in China, is slated to open in 2023 with annual production of between 200,000 and 300,000 units a year, the Nikkei said.

A spokesman for Nidec declined to comment.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Nidec, also known for its miniature electric motors for smartphones and other electronic devices, acquired automotive electronic control system producer Honda Elesys in 2014 and the automotive electronics unit of Omron Corp in 2019.

It faces competition from other companies such as Japan's Denso Corp and Aisin Seiki Corp, which last year formed a joint venture called BluE Nexus in 2019.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Abu Dhabi poured billions into Etihad Airways before pandemic

Alibaba-backed autonomous car firm AutoX to test in four more cities

Japan's car sales hit top gear as recovery picks up speed

Ryanair posts first summer loss in decades; flags winter capacity cut

Japan opens airport coronavirus test lab for departing travellers

Singapore Airlines' Training Centre tours see 'overwhelming demand'

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 2, 2020 04:43 PM
Transport

Abu Dhabi poured billions into Etihad Airways before pandemic

[DUBAI] Abu Dhabi's government has stumped up around US$22 billion for Etihad Airways since it began flying in 2003...

Nov 2, 2020 04:36 PM
Garage

Alibaba-backed autonomous car firm AutoX to test in four more cities

[SHENZHEN] Chinese autonomous vehicle startup AutoX, backed by Alibaba Group Holding, said it is preparing for tests...

Nov 2, 2020 04:35 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close with healthy gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied on Monday following a hefty sell-off last week, with attention now on this week...

Nov 2, 2020 04:30 PM
Government & Economy

Construction projects get four-month extension for completion dates due to Covid-19

ELIGIBLE construction projects will get an extension of up to 122 days for completion, under a Bill introduced in...

Nov 2, 2020 04:29 PM
Consumer

French supermarkets to face same lockdown limits as small shops - minister

[PARIS] French supermarkets will face the same limits on selling non-essential goods as small shops but shopowners...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: S-Reits' exposure to Robinsons owner in spotlight as more brands may close

Hot stock: CapitaLand hits eight-year low

Hot stock: Wilmar shares up 5.9% on net profit, special dividend announcement

US election boils down to six swing states

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Wilmar, Yanlord, Mapletree NAC Trust, Hotel Grand

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for