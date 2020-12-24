You are here

Home > Transport

Japan's Peach Aviation may launch all-you-can-fly pass in 2021

Thu, Dec 24, 2020 - 10:22 AM

nz_peach_241244.jpg
Japan's Peach Aviation is considering introducing a fixed cost all-you-can-fly domestic flight service from next year, Fuji Network News (FNN) reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Japan's Peach Aviation is considering introducing a fixed cost all-you-can-fly domestic flight service from next year, Fuji Network News (FNN) reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

The Japanese budget carrier, which is 77.9 per cent owned by ANA Holdings, Japan's biggest airline, plans to offer a one-month unlimited pass, which would cost around 20,000 yen (S$257) for all its domestic flights, FNN reported.

It would be the first time an unlimited flight pass has been tried by the industry, which has been hit hard by a sharp drop in travellers this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, FNN said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 24, 2020 10:24 AM
Garage

Silicon Valley wins as SEC allows new direct listing

[WASHINGTON] Hot tech companies and other startups will soon be permitted to raise money on the New York Stock...

Dec 24, 2020 10:05 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea to import J&J, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines for 16m people

[SEOUL] South Korea has signed deals with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) Janssen to import coronavirus...

Dec 24, 2020 09:49 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open flat

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks began Thursday barely moved, with hopes for an imminent Brexit deal offset by a plunge...

Dec 24, 2020 09:45 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.1%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Thursday morning following signs of easing deflation in the Republic's economy,...

Dec 24, 2020 09:26 AM
Garage

China launches probe into Alibaba over monopoly allegations

[SHANGHAI] China has formally kicked off an investigation into alleged monopolistic practices at Alibaba Group...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Another new coronavirus variant detected in UK

Geylang's Advance Apartment sold for S$26.5m to local consortium

Adelson's MBS casino paid price for courting China whales

Trump pardons spark outrage

GCB segment ends 2020 on high note; buoyant mood expected to continue

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for