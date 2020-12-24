Japan's Peach Aviation may launch all-you-can-fly pass in 2021

Japan's Peach Aviation is considering introducing a fixed cost all-you-can-fly domestic flight service from next year, Fuji Network News (FNN) reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

The Japanese budget carrier, which is 77.9 per cent owned by ANA Holdings, Japan's biggest airline, plans to offer a one-month unlimited pass, which would cost around 20,000 yen (S$257) for all its domestic flights, FNN reported.

It would be the first time an unlimited flight pass has been tried by the industry, which has been hit hard by a sharp drop in travellers this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, FNN said.

