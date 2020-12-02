Jetstar Asia to resume daily flights to Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta from Dec 15

BUDGET carrier Jetstar Asia will resume daily services from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, it said in a press statement on Wednesday. It will also increase services from the Republic to Jakarta to nine per week. The changes take effect from Dec 15.

Jetstar Asia said it will be the only Singapore-based low-fare carrier to operate services to Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur in December, with one-way fares starting from S$80 and S$65 respectively. The daily return services will provide more than 5,000 seats each week to what it said are two of the world's busiest flight routes ahead of the New Year.

The airline will also increase services to Ho Chi Minh City and Phnom Penh, and add Surabaya back to its network this month. In all, Jetstar Asia will fly to eight destinations from Singapore in December.

"This is a significant step forward in our recovery and we're excited to welcome more of our people to work and back in the air," said Jetstar Asia's chief executive officer Bara Pasupathi.

He added that the recent easing of restrictions in Singapore allows connectivity through Changi Airport, which helps to revive the country's air hub status in Asia.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"By increasing services to these key metros, Jetstar Asia will provide more travel options for essential travel as well as transit travel via Changi Airport, which will help capacity return to Singapore," Mr Pasupathi said.

He also noted that the flights provide "excellent opportunities" for freight companies looking for alternatives to scheduled flights that have been cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The daily services to Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta will support the growing demand for freight between these cities," Mr Pasupathi said.