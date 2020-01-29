You are here

Jetstar suspends flights to 3 Chinese cities, Singapore-HK ticket sales

Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 6:02 PM
LOW-COST carrier Jetstar Asia announced on Wednesday that it will be suspending flights to Hefei, Guiyang and Xuzhou until Mar 31, when the decision will be "reviewed again".

The last flights to these cities will be on Jan 30. 

This comes on the back of a drop in demand to mainland China, said the airline in a press release, adding that many customers prefer not to travel at this time. Chinese authorities have also banned outbound group tours to try and limit the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 130 people and sickened thousands. 

Jetstar does not fly directly to Wuhan or any of the cities that are currently in lockdown.

However, it will still continue its flights to Shantou and Haikou, located further south in the Guangdong and Hainan provinces respectively.

Affected passengers will be contacted directly by SMS and/or email and will be able to cancel their bookings and obtain a full refund or credit voucher. Customers should contact either Jetstar.com or their travel agent, depending on how they purchased their ticket.

The low-cost unit of Qantas Airways on Wednesday also announced the suspension of ticket sales for Singapore-Hong Kong flights effective immediately, with its last service to depart on Mar 28.

"This decision was made in response to ongoing falling demand and the need to ensure we maintain the highest productivity of our fleet," said Jetstar.

"The aircraft will be redeployed to growth markets where there is strong demand, such as Yangon, Clark, Manila and Osaka," it added.

