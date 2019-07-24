You are here

Home > Transport

Khazanah hires Morgan Stanley to chart M'sia Airlines strategy: sources

Wed, Jul 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

KHAZANAH Nasional Bhd has hired Morgan Stanley to explore strategic options for Malaysia Airlines Bhd, the nation's loss-incurring flagship carrier, according to people familiar with the matter.

The investment bank will be responsible for looking at options for the airline, including a potential stake sale, said the people who asked not to be named as the discussions are private. Khazanah, Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund and the sole shareholder of the airline, aims to get a deal done by the end of this year, one of the people said.

Discussions are ongoing and details including timeline could still change, they said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Khazanah is working on the way forward for Malaysia Airlines, including evaluating all strategic options to revive its performance, the sovereign wealth fund said in response to Bloomberg News.

A representative for Malaysia Airlines declined to comment, referring the matter to Khazanah. A representative for Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Khazanah asked Malaysia Airlines to come up with a strategic plan in February to help it compete in the aviation industry and deliver better returns after it missed two profitability deadlines.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said this month that the government is studying four proposals it received for the airline from local investors.

While Dr Mahathir has said the carrier still faces the possibility of being shut down as the government seeks to save money, he also emphasised that he wants the airline to recover and keep "Malaysia" in its name.

He also acknowledged that turning the company around without laying off staff - a key issue for the government - is difficult. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Fitch, Moody's cut Boeing's outlook to negative on 737 Max problems

Worrying about alarms

British Airways says pilot strike may cost US$50 million a day

Khazanah hires Morgan Stanley for Malaysia Airlines strategy: sources

Fitch, Moody's cut Boeing's debt outlook to 'negative' on 737 Max problems

Emas applies for judicial management after failed rescue deals

Editor's Choice

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

BT_20190724_ABSINGTEL24_3843189.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel doubles down on digital at AGM

Must Read

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

BT_20190724_LMXSCA_3843278.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Winners set pace for corporate governance excellence

nz_cbd_240859.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents hit 10-year high: Colliers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly