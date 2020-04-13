You are here

Kia Motors wants to suspend 3 South Korean factories as virus hits exports: union

Mon, Apr 13, 2020 - 8:27 AM

Kia Motors told its labour union in South Korea that it wants to suspend operations at three of its factories in the country as the coronavirus oubreak weighs on exports to Europe and the United States, a union official said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The union has not decided whether to accept the plan because of negotiations over pay, he said, without elaborating. The operations would be suspended from April 23 to April 29.

Kia Motors did not have immediate comments.

