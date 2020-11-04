You are here

Home > Transport

KLM pilots agree to extended wage freeze, clearing way for state support

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 12:24 AM

[AMSTERDAM] Pilots at KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France, on Tuesday agreed to government wage demands, clearing the way for the airline to receive badly needed state support.

"The path is now clear for (Finance Minister Wopke) Hoekstra to determine whether the demands have been met" to receive 3.4 billion euros (S$5.4 billion) in government-backed support, KLM said in a statement.

The pilots' trade union had previously agreed to wage cuts until March 2022, but the government on Friday demanded an immediate guarantee that wages would be frozen for an additional three years.

Their initial refusal threatened to derail the emergency aid needed to help KLM through the coronavirus crisis.

However, an agreement was ultimately reached on Tuesday between the union and KLM's management.

"We will live up to the trust that the Dutch government is placing in us," said KLM chief executive Pieter Elbers.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Airbus wins satellite mission to gauge global warming accuracy

Lack of passenger flights squeezes air freight capacity in peak season

SIA sets up academy to offer external training programmes

Indonesia's Logisly bags US$6m in Series A round to scale operations

Southwest pilots seek changes to Boeing 737 MAX runaway stabiliser procedure

Ryanair posts first summer loss in decades

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 4, 2020 12:15 AM
Government & Economy

US factory orders up 1.1% in September

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods increased solidly in September, but further gains could be limited amid an...

Nov 3, 2020 11:53 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesian president quietly signs divisive stimulus into law overnight

[JAKARTA] Late Monday, President Joko Widodo of Indonesia quietly signed into law a divisive stimulus bill that has...

Nov 3, 2020 11:08 PM
Technology

Major leak sees one million Swedes' data shared with Facebook, Google

[STOCKHOLM] Folksam, Sweden's largest insurer, accidentally leaked private data on around one million of its...

Nov 3, 2020 10:43 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St gains at open on Biden victory bets

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes rose at the open on Tuesday as investors bet on a victory for Democratic...

Nov 3, 2020 10:31 PM
Government & Economy

North Korea building two submarines, one capable of firing ballistic missiles, says lawmaker

[SEOUL] North Korea is building two new submarines, including one capable of firing ballistic missiles, a South...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US Election Day begins

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China stops Jack Ma’s US$35b Ant IPO from going ahead

Broker's take: Biden victory may give boost to Hi-P, Valuetronics, China Aviation Oil, HPHT

NWC does not expect all employers to need to cut wages in next 12 months: Josephine Teo

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for