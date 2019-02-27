You are here

Kone to supply lifts, escalators for MRT system's Thomson-East Coast Line

Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 4:15 PM
THE Land Transport Authority has awarded Kone an order to supply lifts and escalators for stages four and five of the Thomson-East Coast Line of Singapore’s mass rapid transit (MRT) system and pedestrian overhead bridges, the Finnish lift maker said on Wednesday.

Kone booked the order in the first quarter of this year, with the works expected to be completed in 2025.

The company will supply a total of 218 lifts and 183 escalators. They include 215 KONE 3000 SMonoSpace lifts, three KONE MiniSpace lifts and 183 KONE TransitMaster 140 escalators. 

They will serve passengers at nine new stations along the Thomson-East Coast Line, three new stations completing the loop of the existing Circle Line, and Tanah Merah station on the East-West Line. 

The contract also includes providing lifts for an upcoming multi-level complex that incorporates three MRT depots and one bus depot. In addition, 52 lifts will provide access to pedestrian overhead bridges at the stations.

