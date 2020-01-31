Korean Air cannot be improved by current management: parent shareholders

Key shareholders of Korean Air's parent company said in a statement on Friday that the airline and its parent group need professional executives, not current management.

The statement comes amid a family feud between the South Korean flag carrier's chief executive officer and group chairman Cho Won-tae and his sister ahead of a shareholders meeting in March.

Mr Cho's sister, Heather Cho, a former Korean Air executive whose "nut rage" incident in 2014 made global headlines, has accused her brother of disobeying their late father's will for the family to work together for the management of the group.

