You are here

Home > Transport

Last US cruise ship leaves Cuba as new Trump sanctions bite

Fri, Jun 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190607_WEECUBA7_3801920.jpg
The cruise ship ban could constitute a heavy hit on Cuba, which saw more than 250,000 US visitors in the first four months of 2019, almost double the figure from a year earlier.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Havana

THE last US cruise liner to stop over in Cuba sailed out again on Wednesday as stepped-up US sanctions against the Communist-run island came into force.

Cubans who have welcomed and benefited from such visits as part of a rapprochement with the United States under then-president Barack Obama in 2015 and 2016 watched sadly as the Empress of the Seas headed out to sea.

Passengers waved from the deck of the huge white vessel and waved small red, white, and blue Cuban flags.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Bahamian-flagged ship operated by US company Royal Caribbean Cruises docked in Havana on Tuesday just as the new sanctions were announced, taking many passengers by surprise. It was supposed to stay for two days, but has now left early.

President Donald Trump ordered a halt to these cruise ship stopovers and a clamp-down on US visas for visiting Cuba as part of a strategy to cut the flow of dollars to a country that Washington accuses of helping prop up Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Mario Diaz, a 19-year-old disc jockey waiting for a bus as he watched the cruise ship depart, said Mr Obama's visit here a year after the longtime Cold War foes restored relations in 2015 was an unforgettable event and one that brought great hope.

"All this is so sad, really," said Mr Lopez, "for Trump to come in and turn everything back from one day to the next." Fernando Santana, a 50-year-old fisherman, remembers using his cellphone to film the arrival of the first US cruise ship back in 2016. He recalls how Cubans and visitors alike shouted with joy as blasts from its fog horn echoed across the port of Havana.

Mr Santana said Mr Obama had worked hard to bring Americans and Cubans together. "Then a donkey came along, and with its feet it kicked down everything that the other guy had done with his head," said Mr Santana.

Americans who were on the departing ship said they knew nothing about the new US sanctions. Some found out while walking around Havana during the abbreviated port call.

"Right or wrong, we know nothing about it as American citizens. It was a total surprise to us," passenger Linda Mensure from Texas told AFP.

"We have got people scheduled to come next week and now they won't be able to. It's sad," said Jim Johnson, from Florida, referring to vacationers who had bought tickets for cruises that were to include Cuba.

"I'm one of hundreds of very angry passengers aboard a cruise ship in the middle of the Caribbean," Cindy Hamilton, a nurse from Terre Haute, Indiana, said in a tweet. "We all planned this cruise anticipating our stop in Cuba. Very upset!"

The Treasury Department banned group educational travel, cruise ship and private yacht visits by Americans, taking aim at the most common ways US tourists and Cuban-Americans visit the Caribbean island.

The move could constitute a heavy hit on Cuba, which saw more than a quarter-million US visitors in the first four months of 2019, almost double the figure from a year earlier.

The Cruise Lines International Association said the new US measure will affect nearly 800,000 reservations that were already made or being finalised.

Cuba and the United States restored ties in 2015 and Mr Obama himself visited Havana in a historic presidential trip in March 2016, meeting with then-president Raul Castro.

Weeks later, the ban was lifted on US commercial ship visits, opening the door for the Caribbean cruise ship industry to expand stops in Cuba.

American tourism in Cuba had taken off after Mr Obama moved to ease the half-century trade embargo against the communist government in 2014 - even though continuing restrictions kept visits nominally in the realm of cultural and artistic exchanges and business dealings.

However, the Obama initiative was attacked by Mr Trump, who began restricting relations within months of taking power in 2017. AFP

Transport

COE prices end mostly lower except for small cars

France seeks to fend off blame for FCA-Renault deal collapse

Uber to offer helicopter rides in New York City

Toyota, Subaru team up to develop electric SUV

Airlines need to act amid rise of flight shaming, other industry challenges

BMW sells cars globally despite tariffs, no reason to change Mexico plans - executive

Editor's Choice

BP_AustProp_060619_1.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_LMXCITY_3801241.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cityneon eyes China growth after Citic Capital investment

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
2 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
3 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment
4 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts
5 Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report

Must Read

jeffrey ong.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts

file6uxadrk2y5eivrivaqu.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Private housing supply from H2 2019 GLS confirmed sites cut by 15%: MND

Jun 6, 2019
Government & Economy

PUB to seek plans for one of world's largest floating solar panel systems at Tengeh Reservoir

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening