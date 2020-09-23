You are here

Home > Transport
STRAIT TALK

Let's keep decarbonisation global

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

LAST week's Future of Shipping: Decarbonisation webinar jointly organised by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and Singapore took place as the threat of unilateral action undermining IMO loomed large.

Singapore's Minister for Transport, Ong Ye Kung, said: "While the world deals with the Covid-19 crisis, it must keep up with the fight against climate change. No one can do this alone. It is a global ambition, to be accomplished by the international maritime community. But we all have capabilities, expertise and resources to contribute to this endeavour. Singapore will do our part, and we look forward to the maritime community coming together, under the leadership of the IMO, to redouble our efforts and build a better, greener world."

That emphasis on working through the IMO is important. One of the main themes of the webinar was the importance of collaboration and coordination among all stakeholders across the energy and maritime transport value chains, to achieve IMO's ambition of reducing total annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by at least 50 per cent by 2050 compared to 2008.

IMO secretary-general Kitack Lim called for more action to speed up research on zero-carbon marine fuels, saying: "To achieve this, IMO is stepping up its efforts to act as a global forum and promoter in research and development (R&D) in zero-carbon marine fuels, bringing together interested stakeholders from public and private sectors, and also private and development banks and other potential donors around the world."

That can be seen as nod towards the industry-supported proposal for a levy of US$2 per tonne to support R&D. Even without that extra funding, a lot of R&D is underway.

SEE ALSO

In major move, China sets 2060 goal to go carbon neutral

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

At the webinar, IMO and Singapore introduced NextGEN - a concept for a collaborative global ecosystem of maritime decarbonisation initiatives. It is intended to facilitate information sharing on decarbonisation initiatives across stakeholders such as IMO member states, industry, and academia, identify opportunities and gaps for decarbonisation in the global shipping ecosystem, and create important networks and platforms for collaboration.

Predictable and equal

However, the big political decisions to be taken are related to how to incentivise moving towards decarbonisation and whether to do that under the IMO umbrella or on a regional basis. In IMO-speak, potential financial impositions on shipping are called market-based measures (MBM).

The webinar had a facility for putting questions to the panel of speakers in a final question-and-answer (Q&A) session. I jumped in quickly with: "How unhelpful is the recent European Union (EU) Parliament's decision to push for the EU's emissions trade scheme to to be applied to shipping? Does it undermine IMO?"

As it happened, one of the panellists - Andreas Sohmen-Pao, chairman of BW Group and co-chair of Singapore's International Advisory Panel on Maritime Decarbonisation (IAP) - had addressed this issue early on but linked it to MBM and to the R&D levy.

He said any MBM must be predictable and equal to all in its application. Shipowners need to know how much they would have to pay. It was also important that all shipowners were affected equally.

He also pointed out that the EU emissions trading system (ETS) prices fluctuated wildly, so it did not meet the predictability test. A straight levy on bunker sales met both tests, he argued.

When it came to answering my question in the Q&A , he was very polite about the EU. He said it was good that the EU kept up the pressure on the shipping to act on GHG emissions.

However, he also referred to his earlier comments and said the emissions trade scheme (ETS) proposal was "fundamentally flawed".

Nevertheless, the EU is now intent on imposing an ETS on shipping, with all of its controlling elements - the member states, the Commission and the Parliament - all committed to the idea. However, there have been noises emerging in the past week that, initially at least, the ETS will only be applied to domestic shipping.

Meanwhile, the pressure is on to move towards IMO-developed MBM, possibly building on the basis of the US$2 per tonne R&D levy. It might still be possible to have a global arrangement for MBM. Let us hope so, for regional schemes would be messy and disruptive.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Tesla maps road to cheaper batteries for electric cars

Tesla signals entry to Singapore with job ads

US home shopping boom buoys shipping lines half a world away

Weak travel demand aside, SIA has major problems to fix

The flight goes nowhere - and it's sold out

Airline travel shifts towards last-minute bookings, domestic trips: Skyscanner

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 23, 2020 08:55 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Tech plays, Singapore Exchange, Singtel, QAF, Aspen, Keppel

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

Sep 23, 2020 08:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Acromec acquires remaining 40% stake in engineering firm

CATALIST-LISTED specialist engineering services provider Acromec has acquired the remaining 40 per cent stake in...

Sep 23, 2020 08:40 AM
Government & Economy

Japan factory activity struggles to recover as output falls: PMI

[TOKYO] Japan's factory activity extended declines in September largely due to a sharper fall in output, as the...

Sep 23, 2020 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Wednesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday after a long weekend, as investors tried to catch up with global...

Sep 23, 2020 08:17 AM
Transport

Tesla maps road to cheaper batteries for electric cars

[SAN FRANCISCO] Tesla on Tuesday said it is slashing battery costs to speed a global shift to renewable energy, and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Singtel sinks to 12-year low

Stocks to watch: DBS, UOB, OCBC, Keppel, SingHaiyi, Fragrance

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload their stake in Axington

Coronavirus: No new locations or new clusters announced on Tuesday; no new cases in the community

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.