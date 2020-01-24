You are here

Home > Transport

Lion Air to launch pre-marketing for Indonesia IPO next week

Fri, Jan 24, 2020 - 11:30 AM

AK_lion_2401.jpg
Indonesian carrier Lion Air will launch a pre-deal investor education roadshow from Jan 27 for its initial public offer (IPO), which sources have previously estimated at up to US$1 billion, according to a termsheet from one of the banks involved.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Indonesian carrier Lion Air will launch a pre-deal investor education roadshow from Jan 27 for its initial public offer (IPO), which sources have previously estimated at up to US$1 billion, according to a termsheet from one of the banks involved.

Lion Air had previously targeted a floatation in the first quarter of this year as the airline resumes growth more than a year after the fatal crash of one of its Boeing 737 MAX jets.

The carrier plans to use the proceeds for the acquisition of aircraft that it currently uses under operating leases to finance leases, the termsheet showed. The pre-marketing of the IPO will end on Feb 7.

A spokesman at Lion Air declined to comment.

Last week, sources had told Reuters that Lion Air would make a decision on the timing of its investor education roadshows after the Chinese New Year holidays.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Waymo self-driving minivans take to more US roads

Airlines scour the world for scarce Boeing 737 MAX simulators

SIA mulls adding more planes in India to fight Emirates: sources

Global airlines on high alert as virus outbreak spreads

Some hackers take the ransom and run: researchers

Australia capital airport closed as bushfires flare anew

BREAKING

Jan 24, 2020 11:33 AM
Life & Culture

Grammys set to honour music's best, but scandal overshadows gala

[LOS ANGELES] Los Angeles is gearing up for the Grammys, music's marquee night, with Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil...

Jan 24, 2020 11:27 AM
Life & Culture

How fashion uses greenwashing to hide its dirty secrets

[PARIS] Paris fashion fortnight began last week with an apocalyptic warning.

Jan 24, 2020 11:25 AM
Government & Economy

China building 1,000-bed hospital over the weekend to treat coronavirus

[BEIJING] The Chinese city of Wuhan is rapidly building a new 1,000-bed hospital to treat victims of a new...

Jan 24, 2020 11:17 AM
Consumer

In Hong Kong, choosing restaurants has become a political act

[HONG KONG] In deciding where to dine out in Hong Kong these days, many local residents are turning to a Yelp-like...

Jan 24, 2020 11:15 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks erase gains as China virus fears offset tech earnings hopes

[TOKYO] Japanese shares gave up early gains on Friday to trade little changed as fears over a rising death toll from...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly