Lion Air to launch pre-marketing for Indonesia IPO next week

Indonesian carrier Lion Air will launch a pre-deal investor education roadshow from Jan 27 for its initial public offer (IPO), which sources have previously estimated at up to US$1 billion, according to a termsheet from one of the banks involved.

[SINGAPORE] Indonesian carrier Lion Air will launch a pre-deal investor education roadshow from Jan 27 for its initial public offer (IPO), which sources have previously estimated at up to US$1 billion, according to a termsheet from one of the banks involved.

Lion Air had previously targeted a floatation in the first quarter of this year as the airline resumes growth more than a year after the fatal crash of one of its Boeing 737 MAX jets.

The carrier plans to use the proceeds for the acquisition of aircraft that it currently uses under operating leases to finance leases, the termsheet showed. The pre-marketing of the IPO will end on Feb 7.

A spokesman at Lion Air declined to comment.

Last week, sources had told Reuters that Lion Air would make a decision on the timing of its investor education roadshows after the Chinese New Year holidays.

REUTERS