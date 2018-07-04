You are here
STRAIT TALK
LNG isn't such a 'green' fuel, is it?
Campaign group Transport & Environment has a point when it points out that for all its costs, LNG will not reduce shipping greenhouse gas by that much
IT IS not often I find myself agreeing with campaign group Transport & Environment (T&E). But I have to say it has a point, to an extent, when it argues that natural gas is a "US$22 billion distraction for European Union (EU) shipping that won't decarbonise the sector".
T&E
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg