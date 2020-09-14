You are here

London City Airport could cut 35% of staff due to Covid crisis

Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 8:16 PM

London City Airport said it needed to cut up to 239 jobs or 35 per cent of its staff as part of a restructuring plan as the coronavirus pandemic pushed down passenger numbers to much lower levels than previously.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The airport, the British capital's fifth-biggest and most central, said in a statement on Monday that it had opened consultation with its staff over the potential job losses as part of its preparations for the traditionally weaker winter season.

Britain's airports and airlines have warned the government to expect many more thousands of job cuts if it does not allow testing at airports as an alternative to quarantine rules, which deter travel and are preventing the sector from recovering.

London City said it had already cut all non-essential spending and paused its expansion programme.

REUTERS

