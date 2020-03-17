LTA awards S$265.4m contract for 3 stations on Jurong Region Line

A JOINT venture between John Holland and McConnell Dowell South East Asia has snagged a S$265.4 million contract for the design and construction of three Jurong Region Line (JRL) stations, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Tuesday.

The contract covers the construction of Tengah Plantation, Tengah Park and Bukit Batok West stations and their associated viaducts spanning 2.3 kilometres.

Tengah Plantation station will serve future residential developments in Tengah New Town, while Tengah Park station will serve existing residential developments along Bukit Batok Road, LTA said.

In addition, Tengah Park station will also cater to students and staff of several nearby educational institutions, including Dulwich College which is adjacent to the station, and Millennia Institute.

Meanwhile, Bukit Batok West station will serve existing residential and commercial developments within the Bukit Batok West and Yuhua areas, including educational institutions, places of worship and parks.

John Holland and McConnell Dowell both specialise in the design and construction of large-scale rail, tunnel, road and bridge projects.

John Holland constructed the Jalan Besar station on the Downtown Line and is currently involved in the construction of Siglap and Springleaf stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

McConnell Dowell previously constructed Beauty World and King Albert Park stations on the Downtown Line.

Construction works for the three JRL stations under the contract are expected to start later this year, with completion slated for 2026, LTA said.