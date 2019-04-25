LTA awards S$64m contract to ST Engineering, Alexander Dennis for three-door buses

Artist's impression of the three-door double-deck buses to be procured by the Land Transport Authority.

SINGAPORE’S Land Transport Authority (LTA) will procure a total of 100 three-door double-deck buses for about S$64 million from Alexander Dennis (Singapore) Services and Singapore Technologies Engineering’s (ST Engineering) land systems arm.

ST Engineering Land Systems will supply 50 of the buses for about S$30 million, while the Singapore division of British bus supplier Alexander Dennis will provide the other 50 for S$34 million, LTA said on Thursday in a media release.

LTA called the tender in May last year, after getting encouraging results from its trial of three-door buses which spanned March 2017 to January 2018 and involved Tower Transit and SMRT Buses.

“Commuters generally welcomed the additional door on these buses as it made boarding and alighting smoother and quicker,” LTA said in the Thursday media release.

It awarded the contracts to the two tenderers after evaluating all bids based on criteria including price, tenderers’ experience, track record, technical capabilities and compliance with local regulations.

Both companies are LTA’s existing bus suppliers. Alexander Dennis accounts for about 4 per cent of LTA’s public fleet, while ST Engineering Land Systems has some 23 per cent.

The 100 buses will arrive in Singapore in batches and be deployed on the road starting from 2020.

ST Engineering shares were trading at S$3.91 as at 10.51am on Thursday, up one Singapore cent from Wednesday’s close.