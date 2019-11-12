You are here

Home > Transport

LTA to deploy 60 electric buses by ST Engineering, Chinese firms next year

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 10:55 AM

ebus.JPG
The single-and double-deck electric buses can carry about 80 and 120 passengers respectively.
PHOTO: LTA

[SINGAPORE] Commuters will have quieter and cleaner bus rides early next year as a batch of 60 electric buses, or e-buses, begin operating as part of a trial.

The e-buses - from ST Engineering Land Systems as well as Chinese companies Yutong and BYD - will arrive progressively from now to the first half of next year.

Due to the size of the batteries, the single-and double-deck e-buses can carry about 80 and 120 passengers respectively, about "10 per cent less" than the capacity of regular diesel buses, said a spokesman for the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

LTA declined to reveal which routes the e-buses will ply, but said it will take into consideration the smaller capacity "to minimise inconvenience to commuters" when choosing which routes to deploy them.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The e-bus trial is meant to uncover how factors like range hold up under local traffic and weather conditions. Another 50 diesel-electric hybrid buses are already on the road in a similar trial.

SEE ALSO

ST Engineering Q3 profit rises 3.4% to S$139.1m

The new e-buses will be kinder to the environment than diesel ones. Deploying them results in a reduction of about 7,840 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) a year, which LTA said is the same amount of CO2 emitted by 1,700 passenger cars.

In an experiment, LTA has also swopped a single diesel bus' engine for an electric power train, part of a proof-of-concept trial to determine the feasibility of converting existing diesel buses to e-buses.

There are about 5,800 buses in Singapore.

A key feature of the new e-buses is increased accessibility and user-friendliness compared with current ones. For starters, all 60 will be equipped with colour passenger information display systems that show route-specific information like upcoming bus stops and destinations.

The front door of the 60 e-buses will also have the centre pole removed to make it easier for commuters to board with open strollers.

The Yutong and BYD buses will each have a capacity of 80 passengers, split between 28 seated and 52 standing. They both run off lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries that take between two and four hours to charge. When topped up, the buses have a range of between 200km and 300km.

To safeguard passengers, a battery management system continuously monitors the batteries and automatically cuts off the battery output power if any fault is detected.

The e-buses are also equipped with built-in automated fire suppression systems to extinguish any battery fire.

The buses made by ST Engineering Land Systems were unavailable for viewing by the media.

Alongside the unveiling of the buses at the Ulu Pandan Bus Depot, 86 bus technicians also graduated under the Certification for Technical Specialist (CTS) programme.

The Singapore Bus Academy and the Institution of Engineers Singapore jointly certifies the technicians under three levels of expertise.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Senior Minister of State for Transport and Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary said public satisfaction with buses has "increased steadily" since 2015 and he praised the support of bus technicians who "work tirelessly behind the scenes".

The CTS assessment framework will be updated to assess the competency of technicians in maintaining these new vehicles, LTA said.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Transport

South African Airways restructuring to affect nearly 1,000 workers

Trump expected to delay EU auto tariff decision for 6 more months: Politico

Uber chief walks back comment about murder of Saudi journalist Khashoggi

Boeing says 737 Max expected to resume flying in January

Qantas joins pledge to slash emissions to net zero by 2050

AirAsia transfers two KL-Singapore slots to long-haul sister airline

BREAKING

Nov 12, 2019 10:54 AM
Real Estate

Capsule living: a 'cheap' option for young people flocking to LA

[LOS ANGELES] Kay Wilson packed up her life in a hurry and moved to Los Angeles... only to find that what she paid...

Nov 12, 2019 10:54 AM
Banking & Finance

MAS, Deloitte, S&P create prototype research platform for fintech investments

A NEW industry-wide digital research platform will help investors and financial institutions connect with fintech...

Nov 12, 2019 10:53 AM
Government & Economy

US Supreme Court to examine 'Dreamers' programme that Trump wants axed

[WASHINGTON] Angelica Villalobos came to the United States illegally as a child and lived in the shadows until she...

Nov 12, 2019 10:49 AM
Consumer

Fitch Solutions sees Singapore sugar rules having little impact on consumer spending on beverages

SINGAPORE'S upcoming sugar regulations will have little impact on top line consumer spending on beverages, said...

Nov 12, 2019 10:48 AM
Government & Economy

Jimmy Carter hospitalised for procedure to relieve brain pressure

[WASHINGTON] Former US president Jimmy Carter was hospitalised on Monday for a procedure to relieve brain pressure...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly