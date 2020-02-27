You are here

Home > Transport

Lufthansa and United weigh takeover of Portugal's TAP

Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - 12:18 AM

file6tt9rvxvj0yq5g5ojgm.jpg
Lufthansa and United Airlines are considering taking over TAP-Air Portugal , a German newspaper reported on Wednesday.
PHOTO:AIRBUS

[FRANKFURT] Lufthansa and United Airlines are considering taking over TAP-Air Portugal , a German newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Sueddeutsche Zeitung, citing unidentified corporate sources, said talks were not close to a conclusion and the process could take some time.

The three airlines, all members of the Star Alliance, declined to comment.

TAP, which was partly privatised in 2015, is 50 per cent-owned by the Portuguese state. Private consortium Atlantic Gateway, led by Brazilian-US airline mogul David Neeleman, has a 45 per cent stake. TAP employees hold the remaining 5 per cent.

Lufthansa earlier on Wednesday announced a cost savings programme, including a suspension of new recruitment, to counter the business impact of the coronavirus outbreak. 

REUTERS

Transport

Heathrow says halting new runway would be ‘financial suicide'

Peugeot maker assures investors it can face market downturn

China's virus-hit airlines are showing signs of recovery

Singapore to build simulation facilities on all train lines to improve rail reliability

Air New Zealand tests beds for economy passengers

Dozens allowed off Japan virus-hit ship have 'symptoms': minister

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 27, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

Teacher confirmed as first French coronavirus death

[PARIS] A 60-year-old teacher who died in Paris after falling ill with the new coronavirus has become the first...

Feb 26, 2020 11:45 PM
Real Estate

US new home sales surge to 12-1/2-year high in Jan

[WASHINGTON] Sales of new US single-family homes raced to a 12-1/2-year high in January, pointing to housing market...

Feb 26, 2020 11:18 PM
Companies & Markets

ISEC Healthcare Q4 net profit edges up 1% to S$2.3m

CATALIST-LISTED ISEC Healthcare's net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019 inched up 1 per cent to S$2.3...

Feb 26, 2020 11:15 PM
Government & Economy

Javid warns Johnson not to ignore UK Treasury over spending

[LONDON] Sajid Javid, who resigned as UK Chancellor of the Exchequer two weeks ago, warned Prime Minister Boris...

Feb 26, 2020 10:45 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street rises at open following four-day rout

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after suffering their worst four-day percentage...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly