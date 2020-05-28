You are here

Home > Transport

Lufthansa board rejects EU conditions on US$10b bailout

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 7:06 AM

nz_Lufthansa_280541.jpg
Lufthansa's US$10 billion government bailout was thrown into doubt on Wednesday after the German airline's supervisory board refused to accept the conditions attached by Brussels.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[FRANKFURT] Lufthansa's US$10 billion government bailout was thrown into doubt on Wednesday after the German airline's supervisory board refused to accept the conditions attached by Brussels.

The board, which had been expected to sign off on the aid, instead refused EU requirements that Lufthansa permanently give up take-off and landing slots at Frankfurt and Munich airports, where it commands a two-thirds market share.

The bailout plan nevertheless remains "the only viable alternative" to insolvency, Lufthansa said, and negotiations will continue over EU demands that would "lead to a weakening" of its airport hubs as well as its ability to repay loans.

The European Commission had "no comment on the specific case", a spokesperson said.

Terms discussed with Brussels included the forfeiture of 72 slots used by 12 of 300 jets based at the two airports, a source familiar with the matter said. But whereas Lufthansa wanted to reclaim the slots after repaying aid, the Commission sought permanent concessions, the person said.

SEE ALSO

Air France-KLM seeks to cut staff in revamp

Airlines including Air France-KLM and the main US carriers have all sought government aid to ride out the coronavirus crisis, which has brought air travel to a near-halt.

The bailout deal announced on Monday would see the German government take a 20 per cent stake in Lufthansa in return for a 6 billion euro injection of new capital, most of it non-voting, combined with 3 billion in state-backed loans.

The Lufthansa group employs around 138,000 people, according to its website.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said after the board announcement he still expected Brussels to approve the package.

"It's not only in Germany's interests but also in the European Union's interests to avoid a sell-off of strategic interests in the industrial sector as a result of this pandemic," Mr Altmaier added.

Some rival airlines disagree.

Low-cost carrier Ryanair's chief executive Michael O'Leary vowed on Tuesday to challenge a bailout package he said would "massively distort competition" in the German market for the next five years.

"It is deeply ironic that the German government, which lectures all other EU countries about respecting EU rules, has no difficulty breaking the State Aid rules when it comes to Lufthansa," Mr O'Leary said in a Ryanair statement.

But the German Cockpit Association, a pilots' union, also warned that giving up slots to budget rivals would threaten European jobs and labour standards.

"Some airlines in the low-cost segment have large financial reserves because they have disregarded the rights of employees for years and ... passed on their business risk to their employees," the group said.

"It cannot be the goal of German and European rescue policy to save companies from insolvency with billions in cash and at the same time put them at a severe disadvantage."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Migrant worker train deaths shock India amid lockdown fallout

SpaceX-Nasa crewed mission postponed due to bad weather

Another cruise crew member in coronavirus limbo dies of apparent suicide

Boeing says production of embattled 737 MAX has resumed

Nissan, Renault unveil steps to reduce costs, revamp alliance

Air France-KLM seeks to cut staff in revamp

BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2020 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

US Congress ramps up China pressure over Uighur rights

[WASHINGTON] The US Congress on Wednesday authorised sanctions against Chinese officials over the mass incarceration...

May 28, 2020 07:14 AM
Transport

Migrant worker train deaths shock India amid lockdown fallout

[PATNA, India] Nine Indian migrant workers travelling amid the coronavirus pandemic died on trains in recent days,...

May 28, 2020 07:11 AM
Government & Economy

US coronavirus death toll tops 100,000: Johns Hopkins

[WASHINGTON] The United States has now recorded more than 100,000 coronavirus-related deaths, Johns Hopkins...

May 28, 2020 07:08 AM
Transport

SpaceX-Nasa crewed mission postponed due to bad weather

[KENNEDY SPACE CENTRE, United States] SpaceX's landmark launch to the International Space Station was postponed on...

May 28, 2020 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer warrants pre-1997 treatment

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had certified on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer warrants...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.