You are here

Home > Transport

Lufthansa CEO sees no 'Greta effect' on passenger numbers

Tue, Jul 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190716_SMLLUFT16_3835693.jpg
Flights offered by discount or budget airlines for just a few dollars are hurting the sector's image, says Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Zurich

GERMAN airline Lufthansa expects passenger numbers to rise about 4 per cent this year, its chief executive told a newspaper, playing down talk that public support for teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg might be curbing air travel.

"At this time we don't see restraint - in fact, the opposite," Carsten Spohr told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper in the interview published on Sun-day. "In comparison to last year, already a record year, we're expecting passenger growth of about 4 per cent. (Lufthansa unit) Swiss International Air Lines is also showing growth. The discussion of climate change is not leading to restraint with bookings. People want to fly."

Media reports have suggested a "Greta effect" might curb demand for air travel, referring to the 16-year-old who has gained global attention for her efforts to convince people to reduce carbon-emitting activities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Saturday, a group of about 80 protesters staged a "Flight Strike" at Zurich Airport near the facilities of Swiss International Air Lines, singing songs, handing out leaflets, and encouraging people to pledge not to fly in 2020. There were no arrests, and the demonstration dispersed without police intervention.

Mr Spohr cited figures from the International Energy Agency showing that air travel produces 2.8 per cent of human-caused carbon dioxide.

He is frustrated that airlines are on the defensive over their contribution to climate-changing emissions.

"We haven't succeeded in explaining that air travel influences the world positively: We connect countries, economies and societies together," Mr Spohr, a trained pilot, said. "Moreover, for years we've been able to reduce our per-passenger CO2 emissions."

Mr Spohr said flights offered by discount or budget airlines for just a few dollars were hurting the sector's image. "They're making our industry the target of criticism and clogging up the airspace, because an artificial demand is being stimulated that wouldn't exist if there were realistic prices," he said. "There should not be flights under 10 euros."

He defended Lufthansa unit Euro-wings offering flights for under 35 euros (S$53.53), citing the need to defend its home market.

Friends of the Earth estimates aviation emissions more than doubled between 1990 and 2016, while overall emissions fell by 43 per cent. In Europe, low aviation taxes, a proliferation of budget airlines like easyJet and Ryanair and the rise of Airbnb have spurred an air travel boom.

Countries including the Netherlands and France are seeking to convince fellow European countries to end tax exemptions on jet fuel and plane tickets. REUTERS

Transport

BMW launches first of its kind subscription service here

US airlines cancel thousands of flights as Boeing works on 737 Max problems

Gojek rides to come with inward-facing video cameras

India's diesel demand set for detour as drivers switch to petrol

Boeing’s 737 Max may stay grounded until 2020, WSJ says

Benetton family firm Atlantia tipped to take Alitalia stake: reports

Editor's Choice

Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX looking to curb big price swings during auction windows

Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pictet bets on Asia expansion; aims to double team of bankers

Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sentosa Cove in need of a boost in profile

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space
3 GuocoLand mounts drive to be leader in urban rejuvenation
4 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey
5 Von der Leyen's bid for EU top job hangs in the balance

Must Read

Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX looking to curb big price swings during auction windows

Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pictet bets on Asia expansion; aims to double team of bankers

BT_20190716_VIOCBC16_3835851.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Most working adults not financially ready for retirement

BT_20190716_JUBMW16_3835881.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Transport

BMW launches first of its kind subscription service here

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly