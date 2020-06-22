You are here

Home > Transport

Lufthansa gears up for bailout showdown with investor

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 8:09 AM

ym-lufthansa-220620.jpg
Lufthansa will seek to avoid a grounding and insolvency, chief executive Carsten Spohr said on Sunday, before a showdown between the airline's biggest shareholder and the German government over the terms of a 9-billion-euro (S$14.05 billion) bailout.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] Lufthansa will seek to avoid a grounding and insolvency, chief executive Carsten Spohr said on Sunday, before a showdown between the airline's biggest shareholder and the German government over the terms of a 9-billion-euro (S$14.05 billion) bailout.

Lufthansa has been hard hit by what is expected to be a protracted travel slump because of the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing it to seek a bailout.

Billionaire shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele will meet the economics minister on Monday to discuss his objections to the state-backed bailout, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

As an alternative to the government taking a direct stake in Lufthansa, Mr Thiele has proposed an indirect participation through state-owned German development bank KfW.

In a letter to employees, Mr Spohr said the airline was in intense talks with the government and large shareholders which had "the clear goal of finding a satisfactory solution for our company and all participants before Thursday", when an extraordinary shareholder meeting will be held.

SEE ALSO

American Airlines plans to raise US$1.5b in stock, convertible notes sale

Expressing his desire to avoid a grounding or insolvency, he said: "I am sure this is an objective which unites all parties."

Lufthansa warned last week that a failure to secure shareholder approval for the bailout could force it to apply for protection from creditors under German insolvency law.

The bailout requires the support of more than two thirds of shareholders. Mr Thiele, who has 15.5 per cent of Lufthansa's shares, objects to the German state taking a 20 per cent stake and seats on its supervisory board.

Mr Spohr said shareholders representing 38 per cent of the company's capital had registered for the shareholder vote, handing Mr Thiele an effective veto if he does not endorse the proposed deal.

Lufthansa will pay June salaries on Monday, Mr Spohr said in the letter.

Lufthansa and Germany's finance ministry declined to comment on the meeting. Mr Thiele could not be reached for comment.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

American Airlines plans to raise US$1.5b in stock, convertible notes sale

Dubai ports giant prepares for worst as virus impact looms

Airbus targets voluntary staff cuts before wider layoffs

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Airbus targets voluntary job cuts before any wider staff layoffs

Asia's deadliest roads are getting a US$2.8b makeover

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 22, 2020 08:00 AM
Garage

Foodtech startup SilverConnect closes seed funding round

MEDICAL nutrition startup SilverConnect on Monday said it has closed a seed funding round led by Heritas Capital...

Jun 22, 2020 07:46 AM
Banking & Finance

Rupiah's advance in question with slowing economy, rate cuts

[SINGAPORE] The rupiah's stellar rally may run out of steam after Bank Indonesia (BI) cut its benchmark interest...

Jun 22, 2020 07:37 AM
Government & Economy

North Korea says millions of leaflets readied against South

[SEOUL] North Korea said on Monday it has readied thousands of balloons and millions of leaflets in preparation for...

Jun 22, 2020 07:26 AM
Consumer

From Spam to corned beef, sales of canned meat are booming

[URUGUAY] Canned meat is having a moment.

Jun 22, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths as outbreak worsens

[RIO DE JANEIRO] Brazil, the world's No 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, officially passed 50,000...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.