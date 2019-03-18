You are here

Home > Transport

Lyft seeks to raise some US$2b in IPO

Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 9:39 PM

file74c631cm0o3xk09553x.jpg
Lyft said Monday it would seek to raise as much as US$2.4 billion in its public share offering, in the first major listing in the fast-growing ride-hailing sector.
REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Lyft said Monday it would seek to raise as much as US$2.4 billion in its public share offering, in the first major listing in the fast-growing ride-hailing sector.

The San Francisco startup could be valued at more than US$20 billion under the terms of the initial public offering unveiled Monday, setting a price per share of between US$62 and US$68.

Lyft's launch is the first of what is expected to be a wave of IPOs from venture-backed startups worth more than US$1 billion, known in Silicon Valley as "unicorns."

Lyft's listing comes ahead of a larger offering expected from Uber, which has a valuation of some US$70 billion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Others expected to move to Wall Street this year include the business collaboration firm Slack, visual discovery startup Pinterest and possibly the big data group Palantir.

Shares will be traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LYFT."

Lyft is proposing to sell 30.8 million shares with an underwriters option for an additional 4.6 million.

No date was given for the listing, but the Wall Street Journal said Lyft shares could begin trading by the end of next week, when a final price will be set.

According to documents filed earlier, Lyft lost $911 million on $2.2 billion in 2018 revenues. The documents show revenues grew sharply from $343 million in 2016, but losses widened as well.

Lyft said in its Securities and Exchange Commission filing it has completed over one billion rides since its inception in 2012 and had bookings last year of $8.1 billion.

It has a 39 percent share of the US rideshare market, according to a survey cited in the filing. Lyft has also begun to move into other kinds of short-range transportation including bike- and scooter-sharing.

Lyft is also betting on adoption of autonomous driving, claiming that self-driving taxis and rideshare services will help reshape urban landscapes by eliminating the need for private vehicles.

"We believe that cities should be built for people, not cars," Lyft says in its IPO filing.

"Mass car ownership strains our cities and reduces the very freedom that cars once provided."

Both Lyft and Uber have faced criticism for disrupting traditional taxi services and for using the model of drivers as independent contractors.

The rideshare firms claim that most drivers prefer the flexible work arrangement, even if it offers fewer benefits and less job security.

Lyft said it will seek to maintain its policy that drivers are independent contractors while noting that any legal challenge to this could have "adverse" consequences.

For the IPO, Lyft said some shares would be reserved for drivers who have completed at least 10,000 trips using the platform.

The company will offer a bonus of US$1,000 to US$10,000 to eligible drivers by March 19 that may be used to buy shares at the offering price, although they may opt to pocket the cash.

With a dual-class share structure enabling founders to maintain control, chief executive Logan Green will have some 29 per cent of voting power and co-founder John Zimmer 19 per cent after the IPO.

Ross Gerber of the investment firm Gerber Kawasaki cautioned against getting excited on Lyft.

"Another very overpriced IPO which gives public shareholders no say," Mr Gerber said in a tweet. "Do not touch this dog. It will rally and then start the long road down."

AFP

Transport

Scoot adds PayNow payment option for online flight bookings

Boeing had too much sway vetting own planes, FAA was warned

Cathay Pacific says budget airline would serve 'unique market segment'

Hong Kong MTR trains collide during trial run; one driver injured

Lyft detailing plans for US$2b IPO as soon as Monday: sources

Renault-Nissan must streamline decision-making: Renault chairman

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

BPWallst_180319_5.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore investors snap up US stocks in Q4 amid Wall St plunge

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?
4 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
5 Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

Must Read

BP_YuuZoo_180319_76.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role

GAV_0450.JPG
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_NODX_180319_58.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports back in the black in February, defying economists' expectations

BP_GDP_180319_96.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore GDP growth to slow to 2.4% in 2019: ICAEW report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening