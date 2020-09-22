Major cruise lines will all require Covid-19 tests and masks: trade group

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[MIAMI] Major cruise lines such as Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean Cruises will require Covid-19 tests for guests and crew, as well as masks whenever social distancing isn't possible, the latest steps toward getting the pandemic-crippled industry sailing again.
Brian Salerno, senior...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes