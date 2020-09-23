You are here

Malaysia Airlines defers payments on RM1.5b Islamic bonds

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 2:04 PM

Malaysia's national carrier has deferred by six months payments to holders of RM1.5 billion (S$494.4 million) in Islamic bonds, CIMB Investment Bank, the facility agent, said.
In a notice on a central bank website, CIMB Investment Bank said Malaysia Airlines issued deferral notices last week on periodic distribution amounts due on Sept 30 for RM1.5 billion nominal value unrated perpetual sukuk musharakah.

Payments will resume at the next periodic distribution date on March 31 next year, it added in the notice, filed on Tuesday.

The global coronavirus pandemic has hit airlines hard, with nations shutting borders as a precaution, bringing travel almost to a grinding halt for months.

Malaysia Airlines, which had struggled financially even before the outbreak, said in April it had made cost cuts and was working with sole shareholder Khazanah Nasional for support to ride out the crisis.

