You are here

Home > Transport

Malaysia Airlines parent company says group is running out of cash: letter

Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 2:53 PM

af_malaysia-airlines_021020.jpg
Malaysia Aviation Group, the holding company for Malaysia Airlines, said in a letter to lessors the group is unlikely to be able to make payments owed after November unless it receives more funding from state fund Khazanah.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Malaysia Aviation Group, the holding company for Malaysia Airlines, said in a letter to lessors the group is unlikely to be able to make payments owed after November unless it receives more funding from state fund Khazanah.

The letter, reviewed by Reuters, follows a request by the troubled carrier for steep discounts on aircraft rentals from its lessors as part of a broad restructuring plan, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

According to the letter, the aviation group was experiencing "an average monthly operating cash burn of US$84 million" but only had US$88 million in liquidity as of Aug 31 and an additional US$139 million available from Khazanah, its sole shareholder.

"Based on the current run-rate, absent further funding from shareholders, the group will likely be unable to meet its obligations, including payments to lessors, post November 2020," it said.

The letter was sent last month but the exact date was not immediately clear.

SEE ALSO

Boeing courting Delta, others to take 737 MAX 'white tails': sources

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Malaysia Aviation Group and Khazanah had no immediate comment in response to Reuters queries.

Malaysia's national airline has struggled to recover from two tragedies in 2014 - the mysterious disappearance of flight MH370 and the shooting down of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine.

Khazanah took it private that year as part of a US$1.5 billion restructuring but efforts to turnaround its business have been further upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Malaysia Airlines plans to negotiate the steep discounts with its lessors via a restructuring plan it is seeking to implement through a UK court process, the sources said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

In addition to Malaysia Airlines, the holding company group includes other local carriers and entities involved in aircraft leasing and ground handling services.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Fuel supplier Sentek's founder charged in Shell Singapore oil heist

Virus-hit Rolls-Royce boosts finances with £5 billion plan

Lion Air's founders planning to launch new airline in Indonesia

Tesla Autopilot scores low for driver engagement in European safety rating

Ford's new CEO shakes up senior management team

US airlines rise as Trump's proposal revives bailout hope

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 2, 2020 03:19 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks slide after Trump tests positive for Covid-19

[BENGALURU] European stocks slid on Friday after US president Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19, hitting...

Oct 2, 2020 03:13 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end over 1% lower after Trump tests positive

[BENGALURU] Australian shares shed more than 1 per cent on Friday, declining further from their modest losses...

Oct 2, 2020 03:00 PM
Banking & Finance

AMTD buys controlling stake in non-assurance business of Singapore's Nexia TS

HONG Kong-based financial services firm AMTD Group is setting up a professional services arm, after acquiring a...

Oct 2, 2020 02:44 PM
Government & Economy

Ardern vows to tackle housing crisis as New Zealand readies for early voting

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday vowed to tackle the country's chronic housing...

Oct 2, 2020 02:42 PM
Real Estate

Manhattan homebuying market echoes 2009 with inventory pileup

[NEW YORK] For Manhattan home sales, it's beginning to look a lot like 2009.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CPF members to get higher sum assured, increased coverage for Dependants' Protection Scheme

Cordlife says chairman Goh Jin Hian can fulfil duty while assisting with CAD probe

Trump and US First Lady test positive for Covid-19

AGV executive director, probed by CAD, agrees to step down

What will Singtel's new CEO mean for its share price?

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.