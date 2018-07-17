You are here

Home > Transport

Malaysia PM Mahathir gets caustic about people's rejection of new national car idea

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 2:40 PM

yq-mahathir-17072018.jpg
Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad voiced his disappointment over the mostly negative response towards the government's initiative for a new national car.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[PETALING JAYA] Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad voiced his disappointment over the mostly negative response towards the government's initiative for a new national car.

"I am told no one wants to see a second national car. It is enough that Proton is said to be a failure," Dr Mahathir wrote in a blog post on Monday.

"Malaysians prefer to buy imported cars, including those from China," he wrote rather acerbically. "Their choice is Japanese cars and those with a lot of money (choose) German cars."

Dr Mahathir said countries such as Japan and Korea discourage the import of foreign cars, and that is the reason behind their high-quality cars.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I remember Japanese cars right after the war. The consumers said if we scratch it with our nail, we can see (it is made out of) Milo tin," he said.

"However from that 'Milo tin' car comes a variety of the Toyota, Nissan and Suzuki models that we use now."

Dr Mahathir said he is not suggesting that the new national car project be spearheaded by the government as the private sector is already capable of designing and mass producing cars.

"However, because we have rejected the suggestion of a (new) national car, we have already closed off all suggestions for the private sector to produce motor cars," he said.

He said foreign cars monopolised the car market in Malaysia to the point that Proton is "buried" and sold off to foreign entities.

"There is no more national car. No more automotive industry. The workers, engineers, managers don't have jobs anymore," Dr Mahathir said.

He did not refer to Perodua, the second national car company.

"Malaysia would become a country of consumers, paddy field planters and fishermen. Forget about Vision 2020," he said sardonically.

On June 11, Dr Mahathir revealed at the 24th Nikkei Conference on the Future of Asia the government's plans to work on a new national car.

However, many Malaysians did not respond positively to the suggestion. When the story was posted on the official Facebook page of The Star Online, there were more than 1,000 comments.

Many asked that the public transport system be improved instead, while some pointed out that the country had to learn the lessons of Proton.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Transport

Asiana Airlines shares surge after media report on SK Group weighing takeover

Didi to spin off car services unit in up to US$1.5b deal: sources

Rolls-Royce unveils hybrid flying taxi at Farnborough

Didi to spin off car services unit in up to US$1.5b deal: sources

Elon Musk's latest outburst raises doubts on Tesla leadership

Yard merger, Brazil probe may take centre stage this O&M results season

Editor's Choice

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

BP_CONDO_160718_85_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_YOSUMMER17A_3502308.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Two freehold central sites up for en bloc

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May
4 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
5 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_160718_2_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil domestic exports miss expectations with 1.1% growth in June

temasek_bloomberg.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek expands US footprint with a wary eye on trade tensions

Jul 17, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Datapulse, ST Engineering, NeraTel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening