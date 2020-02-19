You are here

Home > Transport

Malaysia suspected MH370 downed in murder-suicide: Aussie ex-PM Abbott

Wed, Feb 19, 2020 - 10:08 AM

nz_mh370remembrance_190220.jpg
Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott has claimed "very top" level Malaysian officials believed vanished Flight MH370 was deliberated downed by the captain in a mass murder-suicide.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott has claimed "very top" level Malaysian officials believed vanished Flight MH370 was deliberated downed by the captain in a mass murder-suicide.

The Malaysia Airlines jet vanished on March 8, 2014 carrying 239 people - mostly from China - en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

No sign of the plane was found in a 120,000-sq km Indian Ocean search zone and the Australian-led search, the largest in aviation history, was suspended in January 2017.

A US exploration firm launched a private hunt in 2018 but it ended after several months of scouring the seabed without success.

The disappearance of the plane has long been the subject of a host of theories - ranging from the credible to outlandish - including that veteran pilot Zaharie Ahmad Shah had gone rogue.

SEE ALSO

Netherlands says it rejected Moscow offer for MH17 prosecution

In an excerpt from a Sky News documentary airing on Wednesday, Mr Abbott claims he was told within a week of it vanishing that Malaysia believed the captain had intentionally downed the jet.

"My very clear understanding from the very top levels of the Malaysian government is that from very, very early on here, they thought it was murder-suicide by the pilot," he said.

"I'm not going to say who said what to whom but let me reiterate, I want to be absolutely crystal clear, it was understood at the highest levels that this was almost certainly murder-suicide by the pilot - mass murder-suicide by the pilot."

Zaharie's family and friends have long strongly rejected such claims as baseless.

In 2016, Malaysian officials revealed he had plotted a path over the Indian Ocean on a home flight simulator but stressed this did not prove he deliberately crashed the plane.

A final report into the tragedy released in 2018 pointed to failings by air traffic control and said the course of the plane was changed manually.

But they failed to come up with any firm conclusions, leaving relatives angry and disappointed.

Six passengers were Australian, including four from Queensland state, where Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this week suggested authorities may pursue an inquest into their deaths.

AFP

Transport

SpaceX announces partnership to send four tourists into deep orbit

Budget 2020: Govt aims to phase out all vehicles with internal combustion engines by 2040

Budget 2020: Lump-sum tax built into road tax for electric vehicles

Budget 2020: CAAS to roll out regulatory fee rebate to Singapore carriers

China's aviation market shrinks to smaller than Portugal's

Furious shareholders blast Nissan bosses

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 19, 2020 10:36 AM
Garage

How a Canadian startup used AI to track novel coronavirus

[TORONTO, Canada] On the shores of Lake Ontario, a Canadian startup raised one of the earliest alarms about the risk...

Feb 19, 2020 10:33 AM
Banking & Finance

US dollar shines against euro, riskier peers as virus hit widens

[SINGAPORE] The dollar stood tall over the languishing euro and heavily sold exporter currencies on Wednesday, as...

Feb 19, 2020 10:03 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares flat as financials drag; New Zealand little changed

[BENGALURU] Australian shares swung between positive and negative territory on Wednesday, with top lender...

Feb 19, 2020 09:57 AM
Real Estate

New York eyes luxury buildings in search for homeless fix

[NEW YORK] The search to find shelter for New York City's growing homeless population has led local officials to...

Feb 19, 2020 09:56 AM
Technology

Facebook faces tax court trial over Ireland offshore deal

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook Inc is slated to begin a tax trial in a San Francisco court on Tuesday, as the Internal...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly