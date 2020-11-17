You are here

Malaysia's AirAsia Group reviewing India investment, hints at possible exit

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 8:18 PM

AK_aa2_1711.jpg
Malaysia's flagship budget carrier AirAsia Group has given its strongest indication to date that it could exit India, saying on Tuesday it was reviewing its investment in a joint venture airline there.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's flagship budget carrier AirAsia Group has given its strongest indication to date that it could exit India, saying on Tuesday it was reviewing its investment in a joint venture airline there.

The group said in a statement that its operations in India, like those of its now-shuttered Japan business, have been draining cash and adding to the group's financial stress.

"Cost containment and reducing cash burn remain key priorities evident by the recent closure of AirAsia Japan and an ongoing review of our investment in AirAsia India," it said.

AirAsia shut its operations in Japan, the smallest of its foreign offshoots, last month.

The airline owns 49 per cent of AirAsia India, a joint venture with Tata Sons.

The Times of India reported last month, citing sources, that Tata Sons' parent is in discussions to buy AirAsia Group's stake.

Group chief executive officer Tony Fernandes told Reuters in September that the group intends to consolidate and strengthen its Asean foothold, which could mean one day exiting both Japan and India.

AirAsia Group said it remains confident of returning stronger, more robust and faster than many competitors, given strong signs of recovery in its key domestic markets due to pent-up demand and numerous Covid-19 vaccines in near final stages of testing.

"The general outlook is that air travel will be bouncing back real soon; we expect to get back to pre-pandemic levels on many routes across the Group by mid-2021, if not earlier," president for the group's airlines, Bo Lingam said.

REUTERS

