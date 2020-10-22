You are here

Home > Transport

Malaysia's AirAsia secures loan, capital raising progressing, says executive

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 6:33 PM

file7cn2zpszfu1ji7mn4ga (1).jpg
Malaysia's budget carrier AirAsia Group has secured a loan as part of its ongoing capital raising plans, an executive said on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's budget carrier AirAsia Group has secured a loan as part of its ongoing capital raising plans, an executive said on Thursday.

Riad Asmat, chief executive of the group's Malaysian unit, AirAsia Bhd, said "a loan has been approved and disbursed", in response to a Reuters query about a report from New Straits Times that said the airline had secured a RM300 million (S$98 million) loan to keep it afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The report, citing sources, said the airline took the loan from Sabah Development Bank and that it would tide the airline over for two months, financing local operations.

"We would not be able to disclose the specifics including the lender(s) and amount involved. This loan is part of the capital raising exercise by AirAsia Group, which is moving in the right direction and we are pleased with the progress," Mr Riad said.

Sabah Development Bank could not immediately be reached for comment.

SEE ALSO

Malaysia's national airline group offers early retirement scheme

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

AirAsia has said it is looking to raise as much as RM2.5 billion by year-end, RM1.5 billion of which could be in bank loans.

The group has also been seeking a portion of its loans to be guaranteed by the government.

Two weeks ago, its long haul arm AirAsia X Bhd proposed at a US$15.3 billion debt restructuring and cutting share capital to avoid liquidation.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy to freeze development of SpaceJet regional jet

Malaysia's national airline group offers early retirement scheme

American Airlines posts third straight quarterly loss

Grab's Q3 revenue near pre-Covid level; hiring for senior digibank roles

1,000 traineeships and attachments for more Singaporeans, PRs to join maritime sector

British Airways-owner IAG reports 1.3b euro loss in Q3

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 23, 2020 12:25 AM
Technology

Nvidia deal for Arm will drive computing power growth says SoftBank's Son

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said on Thursday the sale of chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp will...

Oct 22, 2020 11:54 PM
Government & Economy

Goldman Sachs hit with record US bribery fine over 1MDB scandal

[NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs will pay a record foreign bribery penalty in the US and will enter a guilty plea for the...

Oct 22, 2020 11:31 PM
Technology

South Korean antitrust chief says Google has undermined competition

[SEOUL] South Korea's antitrust chief said on Thursday the agency believes US search engine giant Google has...

Oct 22, 2020 10:58 PM
Real Estate

US existing home sales blow past expectations in September

[WASHINGTON] US home sales surged to a more than 14-1/2-year high in September, boosted by historically low mortgage...

Oct 22, 2020 10:54 PM
Consumer

Adidas plans to sell ailing Reebok business within months

[FRANKFURT] German sportswear company Adidas is planning to sell its Reebok division, Germany's manager magazin...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore property agents urged to give accurate advice; new guide on ratings launched

Airbnb, STB to offer Singapore travel experiences

Hong Kong regulator fines Goldman Sachs US$350m over 1MDB scandal

China CNOOC to raise gas share to half of output by 2035

Singaporean charged with acts that were likely to defraud fund investors

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for