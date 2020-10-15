You are here

Home > Transport

Malaysia's Firefly to start jet flights in Q1 next year

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 10:11 PM

rk_firefly_151020.jpg
Firefly Airlines will start flying jet planes in the first quarter of next year, its parent Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) said on Thursday, in a sign MAG is shifting its focus as core brand Malaysia Airlines struggles to survive.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Firefly Airlines will start flying jet planes in the first quarter of next year, its parent Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) said on Thursday, in a sign MAG is shifting its focus as core brand Malaysia Airlines struggles to survive.

MAG, which is trying to negotiate steep discounts from lessors to keep national carrier Malaysia Airlines afloat, said Firefly would add up to 10 narrowbody jets to its fleet in phases, serving the domestic, Asean and Asia Pacific markets out of Penang International Airport in the north of the Malaysian peninsula.

Firefly currently flies turboprop planes out of Subang Skypark.

"Firefly will be complementing sister company, Malaysia Airlines (MAB), in serving the leisure market while diversifying its base connecting secondary cities in Malaysia to East Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore," MAG said.

It will leverage on available resources and talents in the group, with the possibility of deploying Boeing 737-800 aircraft from MAB, allowing MAB to focus on the premium market.

SEE ALSO

Anwar summoned by police over list of backers for PM bid

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Setting up Firefly's jet operations at the Penang hub will require minimal investment by MAG next year, with an expected increase in capacity, measured as average seat per kilometre, of 36 per cent over the next five years, MAG said.

Reuters reported last week that MAG had warned leasing companies that MAB's shareholder, state fund owner Khazanah Nasional, would wind the airline down if restructuring talks with lessors fail.

Under a "Plan B", Khazanah would inject funds into Firefly to start new jet operations, focusing first on domestic services. Firefly would obtain narrowbody planes and subsequently wide-body aircraft from the market, Reuters reported.

MAG chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said the plan for Firefly was in line with a group-wide business strategy that has been realigned to suit the current and future environment following the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Based on available forecasts, domestic and short haul travel will be most preferred in the current environment, hence it makes commercial sense for Firefly to supply this demand but from the northern region," he said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

SIA's September cargo load factor improves on reduced capacity

SoftBank's Son is said to press Grab for truce with rival Gojek

Japan to waive up to 12.5b yen in landing fees to prop up airlines: sources

Singapore and Hong Kong agree in-principle to establish air travel bubble

Malfunction of power cable's insulation led to major train breakdown: SMRT

Tesla's back-to-back price cuts bring sticker on US Model S below US$70,000

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 15, 2020 10:26 PM
Banking & Finance

BOJ may set cap on issuance, holdings if it issues digital yen

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan may set a limit on the amount of central bank digital currencies (CBDC) it issues or...

Oct 15, 2020 10:22 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly increase

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week, which could...

Oct 15, 2020 10:00 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St falls on stalling economic rebound, stimulus impasse

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Thursday as an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims exacerbated fears of a...

Oct 15, 2020 09:58 PM
Government & Economy

Anwar summoned by police over list of backers for PM bid

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian police have summoned opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to assist investigations into a viral...

Oct 15, 2020 09:12 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy media tycoon's office

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong police raided a private office of pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai on Thursday as part of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OCBC named best managed bank during Covid-19: Asian Banker

Hot stock: Wilmar slides 8.6% on heavy sell-off after China unit's market debut

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Keppel DC Reit to join STI on Monday

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for