You are here

Home > Transport

Malaysia's flying car plan jets into controversy

Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 4:11 PM

RedzuanMdYusof.jpg
The prototype of the vehicle, which uses local technology, will be unveiled later this year, said Entrepreneur Development Minister Redzuan Mohamad Yusof.

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia plans to launch a flying car, a minister has said, sparking a flood of mockery in a country with a chequered history when it comes to automotive projects.

The prototype of the vehicle, which uses local technology, will be unveiled later this year, said Entrepreneur Development Minister Redzuan Mohamad Yusof, according to state news agency Bernama.

The vehicle cost about one million ringgit (S$331,256) to develop and will fly at low altitudes, he said Tuesday, without revealing any more details.

Previous car projects in Malaysia have not always met with great success - the country started producing Protons in the 1980s but they are routinely criticised for unimaginative models and shoddy workmanship, and their popularity has steadily fallen.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For many people, the flying car project was just another harebrained scheme cooked up by foolish politicians.

"Words fail me. I have never read so much stupidity in my life," one commentator wrote online.

Aman Shah posted on Facebook: "How come this idiot is selected as a minister? Solve the public transport problem first, instead of inventing flying car."

There have been several attempts around the world to develop flying cars, such as the Transition made by US firm Terrafugia and the AeroMobil, produced in Slovakia.

Both have taken years and a lot of money to develop, and are yet to go on sale.

Some questioned the wisdom of trying to develop a flying vehicle in Malaysia with the national car industry already facing problems.

"We cannot even promote hybrid and electric car properly and sell them at affordable price, now talking about flying cars. What a joke," said one comment.

Since returning for a second stint as prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad - who previously championed Proton - has announced plans for a new national car project, triggering widespread criticism.

AFP

Transport

Kone to supply lifts, escalators for MRT system's Thomson-East Coast Line

Hyundai plans US$40b in spending as car industry transforms

The 600t rupiah race to fix Jakarta's choking traffic

Bombardier investing S$85m to quadruple size of Singapore aircraft maintenance centre

Dutch government to buy stake in Air France-KLM: minister

British Airways owner IAG falls after MSCI ditches it from global indices

Editor's Choice

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit partners LNG shipping firm to build floating liquefied natural gas facility

BP_BEST World International _250219_7_0.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World Q4 gain up on 78% gross margin; proposes higher payout

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
5 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures

Must Read

SL_sg_270219_54.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore services sector revenue eases to 4.1% in Q4

Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

CPF Board names Augustin Lee CEO as Ng Chee Peng exits public service after 30 years

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Alliance Mineral Assets CFO resigned in January

SL_bwi_270219_46.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Best World jumps 8.3% on higher earnings and dividends

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening