You are here

Home > Transport

Malaysia's Malindo Air asks staff to take up to 50% pay cut to cushion coronavirus blow

Sat, Mar 07, 2020 - 1:28 PM

nz_malindo_070320.jpg
Malindo Air has ordered its staff to take up to a 50 per cent pay cut and two weeks unpaid leave as the coroanvirus epidemic hurts air travel demand and the broader industry, according to a memo sighted by Reuters.
PHOTO: MALINDO AIR

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malindo Air has ordered its staff to take up to a 50 per cent pay cut and two weeks unpaid leave as the coroanvirus epidemic hurts air travel demand and the broader industry, according to a memo sighted by Reuters.

In a company-wide memo sent on Friday, chief executive officer Mushafiz Mustafa Bakri said the airlines have implemented several measures to cope with the revenue shortfall, including suspending flights, appealing to suppliers to defer payments, and asking staff to volunteer for unpaid leave.

"With a heavy heart, with not much of any further concrete options, we are now left with no choice but to ask each one of you to take a pay cut of your basic pay of up to 50 per cent for the next several months until normalcy returns," Mr Mushafiz said in the memo.

As part of the pay cut, employees were asked to reduce their number of working days by up to 15 days a month.

Malindo Air, the Malaysian arm of Indonesia's Lion Air, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SEE ALSO

Australian clinic closes after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Airlines around the world have halted flights and launched promotional campaigns to boost demand to trouble-free routes after the spread of the coronavirus, which originated late last year in China and have now infected over 100,000 people worldwide in a massive blow to businesses.

Malindo Air is the first airline in Malaysia to cut employee salary, but national carrier Malaysia Airlines, flagship budget carrier AirAsia Group and its long-haul arm AirAsia X have also taken a beating.

AirAsia X said last month its ticket sales to Japan, Korea and Australia were impacted but the Chinese market was hit the hardest by the virus outbreak.

REUTERS

Transport

Boeing set to get blame in Ethiopian report on crash of 737 Max

US FAA proposes fining Boeing US$19.7m over 737 airplane sensors

South Korea passes bill limiting Softbank-backed ride-hailing service Tada

Twenty-one on cruise ship off US test postive for coronavirus

Ex-Nissan boss' second-in-charge now first in firing line

Cathay Pacific to close Vancouver cabin crew base, cutting 147 roles

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 7, 2020 01:43 PM
Government & Economy

China says reports it fired laser at US plane last month untrue

[BEIJING] China said media reports it had fired a laser at a United States surveillance aircraft last month "did not...

Mar 7, 2020 01:04 PM
Government & Economy

Australian clinic closes after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

[SYDNEY] Australian health authorities said on Saturday they had closed a clinic and were contacting around 70...

Mar 7, 2020 12:41 PM
Energy & Commodities

China Jan-Feb crude oil imports rise 5.2% year-on-year on pre-virus restocking

[BEIJING] China's crude oil imports over the first two months of 2020 rose 5.2 per cent from a year earlier despite...

Mar 7, 2020 12:22 PM
Energy & Commodities

China Jan-Feb iron ore imports rise on firm demand despite virus disruption

[BEIJING] China's iron ore imports rose 1.5 per cent over January and February from the same period a year earlier,...

Mar 7, 2020 12:05 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong asks residents to defer non-urgent travel

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong government has warned the city's residents to consider deferring all non-essential travel...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.