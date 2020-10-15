You are here

Home > Transport

Malfunction of power cable's insulation led to major train breakdown: SMRT

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 2:05 PM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT

A BREAKDOWN of insulation of a power cable between Tuas Link and Tuas West Road stations was the culprit behind the major MRT breakdown during peak-hour traffic on Wednesday evening, based on preliminary findings.

"A circuit breaker at Tuas West Road station should have kicked in to isolate the fault, but it did not, resulting in the NSEWL (North-South, East-West lines) power system to trip," said SMRT in a statement on Thursday.

To restore power to the NSEWL, there was an attempt to draw power from Buona Vista Intake (BVI) substation.

However, this was done without first isolating the fault, leading to a power supply disruption to the Circle Line, which the BVI also serves.

As a result, this led to a disruption in services along the NSEWL from Woodlands to Jurong East and Queenstown to Gul Circle, as well as along the Circle Line from Harbourfront to Serangoon.

SEE ALSO

No train service on parts of North-South, East-West, Circle lines after power fault

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The insulation fault has since been identified and isolated, and the faulty component of the circuit breaker has been replaced, SMRT said.

"We are working with LTA to conduct a full investigation into the premature failure of these components, together with the original equipment manufacturers who supplied the parts," it added.

Train services resumed normal operations on Thursday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Tesla's back-to-back price cuts bring sticker on US Model S below US$70,000

Struggling Virgin Australia hires first female CEO

China says Sept air passenger traffic at 87.5% of levels a year earlier

Virgin Australia CEO negotiating terms of exit with new owner Bain: sources

United Airlines posts steep loss; prepares for travel rebound

Shipping needs tighter limits on greenhouse-gas emissions

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 15, 2020 01:57 PM
Government & Economy

Parti Liyani will go ahead with complaint against two prosecutors for misconduct

[SINGAPORE] Former domestic worker Parti Liyani has decided to go ahead with her bid to start disciplinary...

Oct 15, 2020 01:39 PM
Companies & Markets

SunMoon Food suspends trading in its shares

FRUIT and seafood distributor SunMoon Food Company on Thursday requested its trading halt be converted into a...

Oct 15, 2020 01:30 PM
Real Estate

New Singapore private home sales in September rise for 5th straight month

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 1,329 new private homes in September, 5.8 per cent more than the 1,256 units in August...

Oct 15, 2020 01:28 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore, Germany tie-up to help local and German SMEs transform, deepen business ties

ENTERPRISE Singapore (ESG) and the Asia-Pacific Committee of German Business (APA) have signed a memorandum of...

Oct 15, 2020 01:07 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia's Sept exports, imports beat forecast, trade surplus widens

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's exports and imports fell in September at a slower-than-expected pace, while the trade surplus...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

Stocks to watch: Mapletree NAC Trust, SPH, CapitaLand, Medtecs, Raffles Education

Singapore poised for K-shaped recovery following Q3 rebound

TikTok owner Bytedance moving to bigger Singapore office at One Raffles Quay

Wilmar's chief rides on cooking oil dominance

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for