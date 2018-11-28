You are here

Home > Transport
STRAIT TALK

Maritime industry setting sights on cybersecurity tools

Wed, Nov 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM

IN the past few weeks, there seems to have been a continuing trickle of horror stories about large companies, including airlines, having their systems hacked and data stolen. I am sure none of us would want to be in the situation the directors of Cathay Pacific now find themselves, having to

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Corporate digest

GM CEO is starting to look cold-blooded

Carlos Ghosn's arrest threatens Renault-Nissan alliance with paralysis

Shell positions itself to gain from rising demand for EVs

Trump may impose tariffs on imported cars from next week - report

Uber fined £385,000 by UK regulator over 2016 cyber attack

Editor's Choice

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

BT_20181128_MRHIP28_3629101.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P rides hype of possible share deal

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

Nov 28, 2018
ASEAN Business

Vietnam ranks top in total funds raised via IPOs across S-E Asia

BT_20181128_CHUNSING_3629139.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Technology

Semiconductor firm SSMC opens S$300m facility

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening