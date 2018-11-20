You are here

Home > Transport
COMMENTARY

M&As can bring relief to Asia's crowded skies

Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

THERE is hope for Asia's crowded skies. In much of the region, too many carriers, with too many planes, charging too little have left the industry on its knees, and put price controls back on the agenda. Consolidation offers a better fix. With Indonesia's state-owned Garuda taking over a rival and India's Jet Airways in play, some relief may be near.

The aviation excess seen in South and South-east Asia has few parallels globally. In India, where budget airline IndiGo now has more than 40 per cent of the market, the result has been bargain-basement prices. Millions have flown for the first time, but all the major locally listed airlines posted net losses in the most recent quarter. Further east, low-cost upstarts are squeezing flag carriers like Thai Airways.

Overcapacity is one problem. The Lion group, which includes Indonesia's Lion Air and others, has some 450 planes on order, aviation consultancy CAPA says, though deliveries have slowed. Vietnam's

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

VietJet has commitments for more than 320 aircraft, or roughly five for each in its current fleet, according to CAPA.

Against this background, the crash of a Lion Air jet off the coast of Jakarta has Indonesia's ministers debating raising minimum airfares. Unfortunately, there is little evidence that higher prices can improve safety; rules were earlier tightened after a 2014 AirAsia crash. In India, meanwhile, a price floor is being debated in private by airline executives as a means of forcing the industry to raise ticket prices to make businesses viable again.

A better outcome is allowing market forces to work, as it seems will happen with Jet, likely to be swallowed up, possibly by Indian conglomerate Tata and partner Singapore Airlines. The new owners could take a more sustainable approach to price. Garuda's Citilink arm, meanwhile, is taking over control of rival Sriwijaya Air. Fewer carriers could ease cut-throat competition.

Governments will be tempted to intervene to ease the pain but official meddling only adds to regulatory complications in a notoriously difficult sector. Politicians should stick to focusing on fuelling efficiencies by improving infrastructure. Airlines can deal their way out of their price problems. REUTERS

  • The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

BT_20181120_ABTOYS20_3622033.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
3 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
4 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure
5 SGReit looking to leverage on Thomson Line

Must Read

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

Nov 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Region's VC, PE to double to US$70b by 2024: Bain report

BT_20181120_JQBILL20_3621948.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

E-wallet, crypto players show support for Payment Services Bill

Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening