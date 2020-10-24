You are here

Home > Transport

Mercedes drops more hints about its sports cars going electric

Sat, Oct 24, 2020 - 11:18 AM

nz_Mercedes_241079.jpg
Daimler is slowly pulling back the curtain on how its line of Mercedes-Benz sports cars will evolve as the leading luxury-vehicle maker goes electric.
PHOTO: AFP

[FRANKFURT] Daimler is slowly pulling back the curtain on how its line of Mercedes-Benz sports cars will evolve as the leading luxury-vehicle maker goes electric.

Chief executive officer Ola Kallenius has dropped hints this month that Mercedes plans to challenge brands including crosstown rival Porsche by introducing plug-in performance models. He told German monthly Manager Magazin in an interview published Thursday that it's very likely Mercedes will introduce a battery-electric platform for sports cars in the coming years.

"We have a very comprehensive product portfolio, including very attractive sports cars, and sports cars will go electric as well," Harald Wilhelm, Daimler's chief financial officer, said Friday on Bloomberg Television. "So stay tuned."

Tesla has popularised electric vehicles in no small part by proving they're capable of measuring up to or even outperforming sports cars. Porsche started selling its debut electric model, the Taycan, late last year.

Mercedes must electrify its sports cars both to compete for customers and comply with stricter emissions standards. Next year, the automaker will flank its flagship S-Class sedan with an all-electric sibling dubbed EQS. It will also deliver the Mercedes-AMG One, a plug-in hybrid supercar that adapts a 1,000-horsepower drivetrain used in Formula One cars for street use.

SEE ALSO

Tesla to recall 30,000 cars from China over suspension defects

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Airbus to keep A320 output at 40 per month

Tesla to recall 30,000 cars from China over suspension defects

Will airline bailouts fly?

AirAsia secures US$72m loan from Sabah Development Bank

Japan's newest low-cost carrier is hiring around 100 staff

Cathay Pacific's permanent pilot pay cuts 'draconian' and 'short-sighted': union

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 24, 2020 11:42 AM
Government & Economy

Japan mulls 10t yen extra budget to counter coronavirus

[TOKYO] Japan's government is considering compiling an extra budget worth around US$95.5 billion to offset the...

Oct 24, 2020 11:30 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil industry expresses concern, not alarm, about Biden comments

[HOUSTON] Joe Biden's promise that he would "transition" the country away from oil and natural gas might hurt him...

Oct 24, 2020 11:09 AM
Government & Economy

US breaks daily record for coronavirus cases with nearly 84,000 new infections

[BENGALURU] The United States broke its daily record for new coronavirus infections on Friday as it reported at...

Oct 24, 2020 10:56 AM
Technology

Italy vetoes 5G deal between Fastweb and China's Huawei: sources

[ROME] Italy has prevented telecoms group Fastweb from signing a deal for Huawei to supply equipment for its 5G core...

Oct 24, 2020 10:45 AM
Transport

Airbus to keep A320 output at 40 per month

[PARIS] European aircraft giant Airbus said Friday it will maintain production of its workhorse A320 plane at 40 per...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US judge denies new government bid to remove WeChat from US app stores

Europe: Stocks rebound with banks in the lead

Nanofilm IPO shares priced at S$2.59; subscribed 19 times

US early vote total crosses 50 million, signaling a record-smashing turnout

Parti Liyani case: Chief Justice allows probe into prosecutors

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for